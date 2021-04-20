For anybody concerned about climate disruption, there is some good news. More than 300 businesses, including major companies like Google, McDonald’s and Walmart, signed on to a letter asking the Biden administration to nearly double its target for cutting greenhouse gases. And in more good news — which would support such an increased target — the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307) was introduced this month in the House and already has 40 co-sponsors. This act would place an annually increasing fee on carbon-emitting fuels, with the money collected being returned monthly to American households. It is estimated that it will drive down America’s carbon pollution to net zero by 2050.
The idea of a price on carbon has broad support across industry, religious groups, science, and key members of the Biden administration, such as climate envoy John Kerry, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the senior economist on the White House Council of Economic Advisers, Noah Kaufman. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says that explicit carbon pricing is “a necessary condition of ambitious climate policies.” Let’s make this happen. Please ask U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández to sign on to this bill, H.R. 2307.
Heidi Topp Brooks
Santa Fe
Avoiding the crisis
We are at the point in the climate crisis where the only consequence we should be concerned with is what the Earth will look like if the U.S. does not begin to rapidly decrease its dependence on fossil fuels (“Beware unintended consequences of Biden’s restrictions,” My View, March 14). We need to turn our focus to investing in solar, wind and other renewable energies. Our state has incredible renewable energy potential — it is in the top three in the U.S. for solar energy production potential and sixth for geothermal energy.
In the past 10 years, the oil industry has failed to use more than 200 million acres of onshore federal leases, over a million acres in New Mexico. If the oil industry is not using up already existing permits, then there is no reason to grant new ones. Let’s focus on protecting these lands and the planet from the impending climate crisis.
Ellen Montgomery
public lands campaign director
Environment New Mexico
Denver
Worthy of saving
Regarding Sharon McCawley’s letter (“Shared goal,” April 18), in which she claims the Guadalupe Street mural and the community in general would somehow benefit from the construction of the new contemporary art museum, i.e. “a rising tide carries all boats,” is based on a false argument. I would like to remind everyone that only one “boat” will remain after the mural is demolished. That “boat,” of course, is the new museum. The mural will be smashed to pieces. As far as its current condition is concerned, as a contractor commented recently, “anything can be fixed with enough money.” This, of course, applies to the mural, which should be restored and preserved with some of the funds raised for new construction. Using the current condition of the mural to argue that it cannot be fixed, that it must be destroyed, has long been the mantra of those opposed to preservation. It is a false argument, used to justify the destruction of many irreplaceable sites. Repair the mural and include it in plans for the new museum. The entire community will be grateful for its preservation.
Lois Snyderman
Santa Fe
No water
Regarding Kim Shanahan’s column (“There’s more water than you think, and here’s why,” Building Santa Fe, April 11) and Michael Pschorr’s response (“Water in the bank? Not so fast,” Letters to the Editor, April 15), I agree with the letter writer. Neither the toilet retrofit program nor the water efficiency ratings provides “wet” water for new development. As one might say — “You can’t save water you don’t have.” Santa Fe didn’t have enough water before those programs, and the savings generated weren’t enough to overcome that, even without any new development. The situation is similar to when a developer buys water rights from a rancher scores of miles away to offset proposed water use. That water remains in the ground miles away and doesn’t provide one drop of water to the new developments.
Tree ring studies that reflect ground-moisture content have concluded the period between 2000 and 2021 is on track to exceed the lack of rainfall during the last half of the 16th century, which destroyed the ancestral Puebloan civilization. The situation is so drastic that we must immediately cease new development by stopping population growth from people moving here and by limiting the number of births per family. We can ban demolition and instead repurpose structures — think of the two schools torn down in recent years — and conduct redesigns to house more people in existing residential buildings, examples of how we can handle unavoidable population growth.
David Birnbaum
Santa Fe
