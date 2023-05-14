The Environmental Protection Agency has just published new power plant emission rules. The goal is to eliminate carbon dioxide emissions from our country’s coal-fired power plants by 2040. Given the funding provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, the EPA might be tempted to utilize carbon capture and storage as a mechanism to achieve the desired reductions. The EPA needs to recognize this is a false solution. Carbon capture and storage technology has been evaluated in a variety of settings, and it has been found to be economically unworkable and a failure at capturing carbon at anywhere near claimed rates.

An example is the Petra Nova project near Houston. This facility shut down because of economic losses, even though the captured carbon dioxide was injected into the ground to recover more petroleum. And it likely never came close to the 90% capture rate, which didn't include the gas plant required to run the carbon-capture equipment. The only successful method for reducing carbon dioxide emissions from coal-fired power plants is to shut them down.

Ronald Parry

