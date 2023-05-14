The Environmental Protection Agency has just published new power plant emission rules. The goal is to eliminate carbon dioxide emissions from our country’s coal-fired power plants by 2040. Given the funding provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, the EPA might be tempted to utilize carbon capture and storage as a mechanism to achieve the desired reductions. The EPA needs to recognize this is a false solution. Carbon capture and storage technology has been evaluated in a variety of settings, and it has been found to be economically unworkable and a failure at capturing carbon at anywhere near claimed rates.
An example is the Petra Nova project near Houston. This facility shut down because of economic losses, even though the captured carbon dioxide was injected into the ground to recover more petroleum. And it likely never came close to the 90% capture rate, which didn't include the gas plant required to run the carbon-capture equipment. The only successful method for reducing carbon dioxide emissions from coal-fired power plants is to shut them down.
Ronald Parry
Silver City
Building the future
While affordable housing is an idea easily supported, what do we mean when we use this term? What is required to make our city more affordable? What kind of development will help us achieve affordability, sustainability and livability? This month, with the help of community partners, begins a six month educational conversation entitled Livability in the Land of Enchantment. These gatherings will be a unique opportunity to learn from and dialogue with local and national affordable housing experts, advocates and community members.
The series kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Monday with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Matthew Desmond, whose research and reporting focuses on the connection between housing and its power to help those with modest means build wealth or alternatively, further exploit people experiencing poverty. This sold out event will be livestreamed: Send an email to livability@homewise.org for a link to attend virtually.
Carol Romero-Wirth
City Councilor, District 2
Jamie Cassutt
City Councilor, District 4
A real pleasure
As a brand-new docent at the New Mexico Museum of Art, I was delighted to read about the upcoming opening of the Vladem Contemporary, which will celebrate contemporary artists — including our own New Mexico artists — through its exhibitions and education programs, as well as further enhance Santa Fe’s reputation as a premier art destination.
The result of a strong public/private partnership between the state of New Mexico and the private individuals, businesses and foundations who have donated to the New Mexico Museum Foundation, the Vladem Contemporary is a stellar addition to the vibrant arts environment of the Railyard. A special thank you to Ellen (a fellow docent!) and Bob Vladem for their generous gift that helped to make this museum a reality. Leading tours in the new museum will be a real pleasure.
Edelma Huntley
Santa Fe
No to solar development
The land proposed as a site for a solar panel development in Rancho Viejo will ruin one of the most beautiful, bio-diverse places in Santa Fe County. I attend Santa Fe Community College and frequently hike through the property. The land is covered with old junipers and every variety of native plant. Few invasive species have tainted the area. Wild animals — such as coyotes, hares and every variety of native bird — roam the land. This gorgeous landscape is the reason residents in nearby neighborhoods have chosen to live there.
To plow this oxygen-producing paradise under to create a lifeless solar-paneled parking lot does not make sense. There are many industrial areas that have been degraded and are more suitable. The developers want this project because of its proximity to Santa Fe infrastructure. They have no appreciation of the pristine beauty that now exists or the love of residents for this beauty. Rampant development is taking place along Richards Avenue. Santa Fe County must protect this last bit of paradise.
Paul Volmer
Santa Fe
Invest wisely
