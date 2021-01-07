Today’s Republicans must feel so proud. Can’t believe there was a time when I was one of them. It’s a disgrace beyond measure.
C.S. Martingale
Santa Fe
Impeach
Impeach now! Take away any chance he can run again for president. Our country’s democracy depends on getting Donald Trump back to his penthouse in New York with no chance of smashing our democracy again.
Mike Gross
Santa Fe
Get him out
Like the deranged Captain Bligh in Mutiny on the Bounty, Donald Trump must be relieved of his command before the safety and security of our country is compromised any further.
Edward Baca
Santa Fe
Courage in crisis
The two-party system was justified to me in school as a way to bring our government policies and actions closer to middle ground. Clearly it does not work that way. The dirty game of politics now plays us. We are trained to promote people who do not care about those around them. I am no fan of the Democratic Party as an institution, but I will never be able to vote for a Republican again after what I saw Wednesday.
The Republican Party is trapped. After cowering faithfully behind their tweeting president, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and a sprinkling of comrades suddenly tell us they stand on the side of peaceful transition of power? These people were then forced from their very seats in Congress to crouch in hiding by the mob they had created to vote for them. The mob that tried to overturn the government today defines the Republican Party, and they cannot survive without it. I can, and so I voted for Joe Biden. I now have hope we will have a more courageous group of people leading the nation through our current and coming crises.
Ellen Walton
Los Alamos
Punish the president
During five decades, American presidents have ignored prosecuting crimes committed by their predecessors. Criminal Richard Nixon was pardoned after Watergate. Barack Obama’s administration did not prosecute George W. Bush’s war crimes. America now suffers those consequences. Will the U.S. Department of Justice dare to enforce a rule-of-law litigation against Donald Trump’s crime regime, or will our two-tiered “justice” system favor unaccountability by corporations, the wealthy and politicians versus “We the People”?
Trump’s presidential crimes have included abuse of power, obstruction of justice, pursuing ideas for a coup d’état to overthrow legitimate election results, opposing 14th Amendment rights, bribery, grifting and tax evasion, to name a few. Numerous other immoral actions have undermined American values. Presidential crimes must have severe consequences. Restore constitutional trust and American confidence. I, like Trump, prefer punishment and retribution. Seize ill-gotten presidential gains. Lock ’em all up in public pillories! Then, at long last, Trump would cease tweeting.
Gary Reynolds
Santa Fe
Shame
Still proud to be a Republican? Shame on you.
Guy Fuller
Santa Fe
Remove him
I beg strongly of our members of Congress to remove Donald Trump from office, even with just under two weeks until Biden’s inauguration. All it takes is one day to rip up America. I fear mostly that he and his supporters won’t stop. Trump has been unhinged for some time and unfit to be president, obviously. And, surely his calling for violence at the Capitol is some high crime or misdemeanor. Please, citizens, call for action and swiftly.
Paula Reid
Española
