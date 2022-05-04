I heard the federal government directly recompensed the people who lost property in the uncontrolled burn of the Cerro Grande Fire. Will the people who are losing properties in the Las Vegas, N.M., area now be similarly compensated? And is there any chance we can get the federal land management agencies tasked with prescribed burns to stop burning down our homes? I say, if they can’t control their controlled burns, then they don’t get to play anymore.
Barbara Kalb
Santa Fe
Don’t forget them
The tragic fires burning in our state are human-caused. The major fires I have witnessed in the Jemez starting around 1977 were caused by motorcycle sparks, campfires, government agency broadcast-style burning and downed power lines. We are still setting ourselves on fire at an alarming rate. “Unprecedented” drought and wind do not cause fire, they only make the fire more intense once it has been started. The suffering is long-lasting, and with our drier world, the forests are not recovering from these man-made disasters. The people who are left with nothing, sleeping on cots in a gymnasium, should not be forgotten and left to struggle with the red tape of government relief.
Please, Santa Fe New Mexican, put together and keep current a list of organizations for those us who are better off to donate to in the coming days, weeks, months and years ahead. To our state and federal officials: Please put together the funding and ground assistance to help these people recover their lives and dignity quickly. Finally, let’s all of us take a look at how we can stop setting these fires and take responsibility to stop the stupidity.
Ellen Walton
White Rock
Editor’s note: The list of how to help evacuees and fire victims will be up at santafenewmexican.com this week.
Terms stated
It takes two: No rights for me? No sex for you.
Gail Robertson
Santa Fe
Put off decision
There is one step that Chief Justice John Roberts could take to subdue the pitched political battles caused by the disclosure of the draft Alito opinion rescinding Roe v. Wade: Declare that the Supreme Court will not reach a decision this term. That would provide a cooling-off period, allowing the people to express their views through the politicians they elect and foiling the various trigger laws that would otherwise go into effect at once. In this instance, justice deferred would not be justice denied. The abortion question would not go away, but debate could be moved into the political arena, for better or worse.
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe