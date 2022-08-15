Not in our Santa Fe, or so I thought until the city Planning Commission voted to give Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center a building height variance for a huge cancer center on a small lot flanked by two arroyos. The overbuilt center on this small lot is further exacerbated by a sky bridge connecting hospital buildings over an arroyo, a wildlife corridor. The additional floor requiring the height variance is for leasable office space to generate profit, not for the care of cancer patients. It will impede spectacular mountain views for the neighborhood and Santa Fe.
Christus St. Vincent (as a good neighbor and community-minded business) should have to conform to height restrictions outlined in building zoning codes. The mission of the Planning Commission to review applications for compliance with the city's land development codes and land use policies has failed. Homeowners have a right to expect municipal compliance.
Jay Poole
Santa Fe
Improving Diablo
If you’ve headed out to Diablo Canyon recently, in addition to the usual incredible variety of wildflowers, birds and stunning vistas, you probably noticed the main trailhead, campground and parking area have received some much needed improvements, including a portaloo, as well as new barriers to better direct and control motorized traffic.
As members of the recreation community, New Mexico Climbers Resource and Advocacy Group would like to extend a giant nod of gratitude to the folks at the Bureau of Land Management who showed up to make this project happen. After just a few conversations about the increased use of the area and some of the concerns regarding maintenance, the agency promptly leveraged their resources, made a plan and executed, resulting in safer and more enjoyable public lands for all New Mexicans to enjoy.
This is a great example of what public and private groups can accomplish when they work together.
Leia Barnett
Santa Fe
Know the candidate
You can judge a man by the company he keeps. If you are on the fence about Mark Ronchetti for governor, consider who came to our state to campaign for him. While Ronchetti has been careful to steer clear of any endorsement from former President Donald Trump, none other than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came to New Mexico to support Ronchetti's bid for governor. Even as Amarillo Steve Pearce and Rep. Yvette Herrell seem to be hiding under rocks to avoid showing open support for Ronchetti and ruining his chances of becoming governor, here comes DeSantis, otherwise known as the new Trump, to support him.
Taken with Ronchetti's known position on abortion, his smoke and mirrors eight-point plan for New Mexico and that he has absolutely no experience in government should be all you need to make your decision in November. Make no mistake: Ronchetti is a Republican, with all of the lying, climate change denial and suppression of personal liberties the Republican Party has come to represent nationwide. This is not who we want for governor of our state.