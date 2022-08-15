Not in our Santa Fe, or so I thought until the city Planning Commission voted to give Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center a building height variance for a huge cancer center on a small lot flanked by two arroyos. The overbuilt center on this small lot is further exacerbated by a sky bridge connecting hospital buildings over an arroyo, a wildlife corridor. The additional floor requiring the height variance is for leasable office space to generate profit, not for the care of cancer patients. It will impede spectacular mountain views for the neighborhood and Santa Fe.

Christus St. Vincent (as a good neighbor and community-minded business) should have to conform to height restrictions outlined in building zoning codes. The mission of the Planning Commission to review applications for compliance with the city's land development codes and land use policies has failed. Homeowners have a right to expect municipal compliance.

Jay Poole

