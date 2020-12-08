There are two key differences between the Plaza lighting and a possible drive-thru of Canyon Road on Christmas Eve that require attention. The Plaza lights can be viewed for many weeks; the Canyon Road event is only on Christmas Eve. The lighting of the Plaza doesn’t have a history of drawing large numbers of people from as far away as Albuquerque; the Canyon Road walk does. These two factors combined, and the 2020 desire to get outside, increase the likelihood of overwhelming numbers of vehicles trying to progress up Canyon Road.
Imagine cars on Old Santa Fe Trail all the way back to the Interstate 25 exit inching along. Canyon Road’s pavement needs repair, and icy snow is possible. Also, there are private homes on lanes off Canyon and on close-by city streets such as Calle Corvo and Delgado. The smart move is to cancel the event completely this one time.
June Ferrill, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
Steady hand
Today’s paper brought the welcome news (“Lujan Grisham to stay in New Mexico,” Dec. 7) that our excellent governor will not be leaving us. We know that she would have done a superb job for our nation as health and human services secretary, but at the cost of the loss of her steady hand guiding our state through the COVID-19 crisis.
We can now joyfully look forward to her continued leadership, in partnership with our Legislature, to address together the many challenges and opportunities we face — hopefully for the next six years.
Earl Potter
Santa Fe
Focusing on rural health
On Nov. 19, we celebrated National Rural Health Day across the nation. This year more than ever, this day was especially important. The COVID-19 pandemic made it abundantly clear that those living in rural America are especially vulnerable to this deadly disease. This day of recognition not only brings to light the health care issues facing our rural health providers and first responders, but honors their heroic efforts since the coronavirus has ravaged our country. Let’s not forget there are 57 million Americans living in rural communities, and all of them deserve the best possible medical care.
Over the years, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development has become a major partner to rural America by providing financing to pay for numerous health care projects. For example, in New Mexico we’ve funded the construction of hospitals, medical centers, the purchase of ambulances and medical equipment, and the construction of a factory making medical gloves. We’ve also funded telemedicine systems and Project ECHO, operated by the University of New Mexico Health Care Sciences Department, which provides a weekly educational series to medical professionals on how to handle and treat COVID-19.
Please know we have not given up the fight, and USDA Rural Development will continue its commitment to provide the financial support to rural health care entities.
Blake Curtis
state director
U.S. Department of Agriculture
Sobering thoughts
On Jan. 20, our long national embarrassment will come to an end when Joe Biden is sworn in as president of the United States. It’s amazing how long four years can be when you have a blowhard, bully, bigot and narcissist like Donald Trump sitting in the White House. To put it in perspective, on Jan. 20, Trump will have been president for three months longer than the total time the United States was officially engaged in World War II (Dec. 7, 1941-Sept. 2, 1945). And he has proven to be more of a threat to U.S. democracy than the Axis powers were. Also, on Jan. 20, due in large part to Trump’s inaction and cavalier attitude, the number of U.S. deaths attributed to COVID-19 likely will have surpassed the total number of U.S. World War II combat deaths — 291,557. That will be just one of Trump’s many dubious legacies.
Robert London
Rio Rancho
Where’s the water?
Somebody please enlighten me. I don’t understand how new, unaffordable apartment complexes are given the OK to build when our water issues have not been addressed. A couple of Buckman Direct Diversion wells have been shut down at times and now the reservoirs on Upper Canyon are deemed to be “time bombs” and in poor condition (“Experts warn New Mexico dams are ‘time bombs’,” Dec. 5). Yet we still have people crying that there’s no river and suggesting a fountain in place of the obelisk? I don’t get it.
Patricia Gonzales
Santa Fe
