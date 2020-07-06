There are two pandemics. One is the COVID-19 virus and the other is what some kindly call “willfull ignorance” and what I call sheer stupidity, which results in the spread of the virus. The refusal to wear masks is rooted in toxic masculinity and the destructive myth of American individualism. And here we are with a virulent surge in states that opened too quickly (stupidity) as we are visited by tourists who will not wear masks, eroding our success in suppressing the virus.
If 80 percent of the population would wear masks and socially distance, we would signifantly lower rates of infection.
I propose we close our borders to all adjacent states and employ the Border Patrol to administer two tests. This is a far better use of their skills than chasing immigrants. The first test will screen everyone for virus symptoms, contacts and travel history. The second will test whether someone has the capacity for critical thinking. That person will most likely wear a mask. Anyone who is admitted will be provided with a mask, a current list of regulations and the penalties involved for disobedience. In this way, we can protect our New Mexican population from stupidity and open our state in a safe and gradual manner. Otherwise we may be overrun by the stupid or ignorant. Take your pick.
Ellen J. Shabshai Fox, LCSW
Santa Fe
No respect
Regarding tourists: My wife and I spent last Christmas in Ruidoso. We loved it, but, curious, I started counting the number of Texas license plates we saw. It was over 75 percent. While I have lots of respect for the great state of Texas and its citizens, they do not respect science, including their elected leaders, and no one can tell them what they must do, like "wear a mask."
Donald Wilson
Santa Fe
Sanity on the Plaza
It is about time, in fact long overdue, for the city to recognize that vehicles and motorcycles circling the Plaza severely diminish the pleasures of the Plaza. The most often cited argument against closing West San Francisco Street seems to be that some motorists will lose the pleasure of showing off their antique and/or modified vehicles. The fact is, however, that such vehicles are seldom seen. Instead, we have motorcyclists and drivers of muscle cars who delight in revving their engines as loudly as possible. These drivers — yahoos and jerks — do this for the sole purpose of causing people to look at them, having nothing to do with beauty or pleasing appearances. The citizens and tourists who frequent the Plaza are assaulted by this deliberate noisy intrusion. Please shut down West San Francisco to vehicle traffic and bring sanity back to the Plaza.
Larry Barty
Santa Fe
Prepare for surprise
October will soon be upon us. Pumpkins, Halloween, scary things, scary people, scary events and the imagined coming to fruition. It’s not too difficult to imagine what the “think tank thinkers” are currently up to or have already devised, is it?
In case you wonder what an October surprise is, here is a definition from the internet to explain: In American political jargon, an October surprise is a news event deliberately created or timed or sometimes occurring spontaneously to influence the outcome of an election, particularly one for the U.S. presidency. The reference to the month of October is because the date for national elections (as well as many state and local elections) is in early November. Therefore, events that take place in late October have greater potential to influence the decisions of prospective voters.
If you can imagine it, it’s probably already in play or ready to be put in play. Should we allow ourselves to be played (again)?
That is the ultimate question and the critical decision we each have to seriously consider. Think wisely. That’s why it’s called an October surprise.
David LaPlantz
Santa Fe
Wear a mask, Pence
Vice President Mike Pence, the First Amendment does not protect you from not wearing a face mask indoors and outdoors. You could be spreading droplets of COVID-19 every time you open your mouth. You are infringing on my right to live. Stop!
Nicole de Jurenev
Santa Fe
