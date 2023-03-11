Reflecting the next morning on public comments about the Soldiers’ Monument on the Plaza, and the seeming impossibility of reconciling different groups’ experiences and perspectives, I’m seeing one powerful underlying agreement: a history of loss and violence (“City Council doesn’t vote on obelisk proposal,” March 9).

That led me to think about the Vietnam Memorial in Washington and the ferocious controversy over artist Maya Lin’s winning design. It refused to celebrate violence and was at first interpreted as yet more criticism of the war and those who fought in it. The “wall” has since become the most beloved and visited memorial in Washington.

Why not consider holding a national competition to replace the obelisk? Give to “outsiders” — artists with no single perspective — the task of listening and reflecting back the deep and common experiences of loss as well as the profound desire for healing without forgetting.