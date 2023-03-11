Reflecting the next morning on public comments about the Soldiers’ Monument on the Plaza, and the seeming impossibility of reconciling different groups’ experiences and perspectives, I’m seeing one powerful underlying agreement: a history of loss and violence (“City Council doesn’t vote on obelisk proposal,” March 9).
That led me to think about the Vietnam Memorial in Washington and the ferocious controversy over artist Maya Lin’s winning design. It refused to celebrate violence and was at first interpreted as yet more criticism of the war and those who fought in it. The “wall” has since become the most beloved and visited memorial in Washington.
Why not consider holding a national competition to replace the obelisk? Give to “outsiders” — artists with no single perspective — the task of listening and reflecting back the deep and common experiences of loss as well as the profound desire for healing without forgetting.
Rachel Thompson
Santa Fe
Remembering water
So, Mayor Alan Webber wants a water feature on the Plaza (“On eve of vote, mayor proposes obelisk plan amendment,” March 8)? Great, with all the building that he is allowing, Santa Fe will be in great need of a memorial to water.
Carol Sommers
Santa Fe
True history
In response to Eric R. Wiswell’s letter (“Bring it back,” March 3) concerning the part about Without Reservations in his statement the cartoon shows anti-white bigotry is in my opinion untrue. The cartoon is simply showing true history in a comical way. The use of Manifest Destiny as an excuse to try to destroy the Native Americans in the push to get America from sea to sea is history. You can’t change it no matter how hard you try. The cartoonist doesn’t only poke fun at the general, he also pokes fun at the Native Americans’ way of life today. While he is poking at both the past and present he is letting people know his feelings from his viewpoint.
As for Dilbert, his cartoonist made very pointed racist remarks. I read Dilbert while it was in the paper. It showed an office setting with different characters made up of a number of different races. There were times I felt the cartoonist drew too close to a racial line with some of the wording. He didn’t cross over in the cartoon, but his public statements showed his mindset. Newspaper comics are read by everyone. No one wants to see any type of racial bias in them. The New Mexican was right to remove Dilbert even if Dilbert, the character, didn’t say anything wrong. The cartoonist behind him did.
Thomas Nichols
Santa Fe
Lacking loans
In 2021, over 255,000 New Mexicans received a small-dollar loan from an alternative lender, and 92% of those loans would not qualify under the state’s new rate cap. Activists said credit unions would fill the gap; now they’re claiming large banks will do it. Unfortunately, neither is true.
While big banks might offer small-dollar loans, their fine print shows that they aren’t available to thousands of consumers who need them.
A New Mexico researcher tested the activists’ claim with the three banks offering these loans in the state. Despite his high credit score, each one turned him away. As an advocate for credit solutions, I support more options for consumers, including offerings from banks and credit unions. But consumers and policymakers should not be misled about the true availability of these loans. New Mexico’s rate cap was passed on empty promises, and unfortunately, they keep on coming.
Andrew Duke, executive director
Online Lenders Alliance
Arlington, Va.
Sunny view of solar
As a proud member of the AES team for the planned Rancho Viejo Solar project, I want to express my thanks to the Santa Fe community. The relationships we have developed tell me the story of a vibrant Santa Fe, and we look forward to co-creating sustainable opportunities and being members of this community for years to come.
As we continue to advance the project, I would like to encourage people to visit aes.com/rancho-viejo-solar for the most current information, including updated visual simulations and answers to frequently asked questions. We want to ensure this continues to be a valuable resource for neighbors and community members and to keep everyone updated on our progress. We look forward to continuing to work together to meet Santa Fe’s goals and build a project of which all New Mexicans can be proud.
Rebecca Halford
senior manager of stakeholder relations
The AES Corp.
Louisville, Colo.
Silence leaf blowers
As the winds of spring approach, owners of downtown buildings might want to reassess their use of leaf blowers to move dirt from their sidewalks to neighboring properties and city streets. Mini-tornadoes of dust and pollen do little to enhance Santa Fe’s charm or the health of workers wielding the machines.
Noise aside, leaf blowers in any season represent one of humankind’s more dubious inventions, but in a Santa Fe spring they’re not only ineffective but pernicious.