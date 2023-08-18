Quote from (“More public money won’t guarantee better campaigns,” Ringside Seat, Aug. 14): “Consider that Mayor Alan Webber raised and spent $507,000 in his 2021 reelection campaign. City records show most of his contributions came from New Mexico, but Webber also had donors from California, Oregon, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., and places in between.”

A couple of questions.

Why would someone want to spend that much money to be mayor of Santa Fe?

