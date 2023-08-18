Quote from (“More public money won’t guarantee better campaigns,” Ringside Seat, Aug. 14): “Consider that Mayor Alan Webber raised and spent $507,000 in his 2021 reelection campaign. City records show most of his contributions came from New Mexico, but Webber also had donors from California, Oregon, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., and places in between.”
A couple of questions.
Why would someone want to spend that much money to be mayor of Santa Fe?
What interest would it be to out-of-state donors?
William Hill III
Santa Fe
One issue: Noise
I am positive that we should not contact the city governing body and the police regarding aggressive driving, vehicle mufflers or other noise. For more than two years, I have offered the who, what, where, when and how to the governing body and police. Any replies from them go like this: We have more pressing things to do. We’re working on it. Will a private person or organization purchase and maintain noise and red light cameras? State laws will take care of it. Convince your neighbors to not drive loud cars.
And to the detailed questions to the police department, there were zero replies. Saving our time by not contacting the current officials, we can go to the new candidate forums and grill them on their positions. Probably the most important thing is to vote in the coming November election only for the candidates who will demand that something to be done soon about the 23- out of 24-hour muffler noise violations that impact our daily lives.
Tom Andrews
Santa Fe
To the end
There used to be a quip in journalism circles that the final sentences of articles in the famously staid New York Times always snuck in the most vivid and unforgettable detail of the story. In reprinting a Times article on the shocking and thuggish law enforcement raid on the office and home of the family that publishes the Marion County Record (“Raid of small Kansas newspaper raises First Amendment concerns,” Aug. 14), TheNew Mexican omitted, presumably for space considerations, the appalling conclusion of the story: The day after the raid, the Times reported, Record owner Eric Meyer’s 98 year old mother, who had been present when the police ransacked their home, suddenly died.
“In an article published online on Saturday evening, the newspaper connected Joan Meyer’s death to the search, writing that it had made her ‘stressed beyond her limits.’ The headline: ‘Illegal raids contribute to death of newspaper co-owner.’ ”
Hal Espen
Santa Fe
Separate for a reason
I read a recent letter (“A mystery,” Letters to the Editor, Aug. 14) asking, “Is God a Democrat or a Republican”? The answer is neither. God (religion) needs to be kept out of our politics and government. We need to keep our church and state separate. Our religious beliefs should be kept personal where they belong. Combining church and state only chips away at our democracy, which is in danger as we speak.
Miguel Chavez
Las Vegas, N.M.
Just asking
Is Yvette Herrell one of the 30 unindicted co-conspirators?
Anne Albrink
Santa Fe
No to expansion
Thank you for the opinion piece (“Satellite campuses make sense for crowded Hill,” Aug. 13) by Phill Casaus, TheSanta Fe New Mexican editor. He does point out an obvious fact that lab workers have to drive a long way to go to work. He does not address the real reason behind all these new jobs and increased traffic.
Many of the positions on the Hill, around 70%, are there to support the manufacturing of new nuclear weapons. Therefore, supporting the expansion of the lab, as the newspaper is doing, into surrounding communities, is supporting the new nuclear arms race. Is The New Mexican really this unhinged and tone deaf? I would really like to know, because I may have to change my view of this newspaper. I don’t want to read a Fox News version of the goodness of Los Alamos National Laboratory. I want the whole story.