The New Mexican recently published an article by Brittany Peterson of The Associated Press (“Startups demonstrate ways to cut global food waste,” Jan. 7) addressing the fact that there is unnecessary food waste and how some are trying to do something about it. One thing that wasn’t mentioned is packaging, which makes it nearly impossible to purchase smaller quantities. While understanding the need for safety and to cut down on theft, individuals and small families end up throwing away a fair amount of food because of the quantities one must purchase.
As an example, I’ve tried at least three supermarkets in Santa Fe, looking for small cans of sauerkraut. None seem to have the small cans. At one time, it was possible to purchase a quarter-pound of string beans. The packaging today means that a family of two ends up throwing half of it away. This also means we are throwing money down the drain. Smaller packaging would be helpful. Even better would be doing away with the plastic packaging, and less packaging would be good for the environment.
Carol Lachman
Eldorado
Looking for dark skies
Isn’t Santa Fe supposed to have a dark-sky initiative? It doesn’t seem to be working. Go to Sierra Vista, Ariz., to see a genuine dark-sky city. We recently drove through Sierra Vista at night and stopped for dinner. It was possible to clearly read all the commercial signs: McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Applebee’s, Walgreens, etc. but the signs glow out of a field of darkness. The streets and parking lots are minimally lit. Enough for safety, but nothing excessive. Nothing like the lighting we experience in Santa Fe, especially at the south end of town, where the immense empty hospital parking lots are brilliantly lit. The car dealers, I believe, are the worst offenders — their lights glow all night over new cars and trucks. It seems as if the city’s switch to LED lighting has increased surface light, not diminished it. Granted Sierra Vista is about half the size of Santa Fe, but it’s doing a fine job of limiting both business and residential light pollution. Go see for yourself. I would have taken a picture to show you, but it was too dark.
Rosemary Zibart
Santa Fe
Missed it
When the governor’s choices for the Public Regulation Commission were announced, I looked for information on nominee Brian Moore because I thought he was a very poor choice. The news story I had heard or read suggested to me that he had not finished a degree. The nominating committee should have seen that, too, and checked, as well as the governor and her staff.
Frank Chambers
Santa Fe
Choose the qualified
Why would the governor have appointed a man with no knowledge of regulatory issues, a man who is totally unqualified? When people voted for the governor to appoint members of the Public Regulation Commission, it was with the understanding that qualified and knowledgeable people, rather than politicians, would be appointed. She needs to appoint qualified people, including women as well as men, who understand regulatory rules, powers and the need for environmental justice and care. Too much is riding on PRC decisions to appoint people who know nothing about what the PRC does.
Nancy King
Santa Fe
Don’t risk battery fire
Although Monday’s article regarding recent legislative town halls (“Reconsidering priorities,” Jan. 9) referenced the proposed 800-acre solar array on privately owned land between Eldorado, Rancho San Marcos and Rancho Viejo, no mention was made of the “elephant in the room” that is of most concern to area residents. This facility will include 39 semi-truck trailer-sized containers housing 9,438 lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-ion batteries are a known fire risk. There is no means of extinguishing a lithium-ion battery fire, just suppression and containment until it burns itself out, which in this case would be in our dry, windy desert environment surrounded by residential communities. Other concerns include habitat destruction to wildlife species and risk of groundwater contamination. In meeting New Mexico’s goal of more environmentally responsible and sustainable energy sources, solar facility locations that minimize additional environmental impacts and threats to our communities should be the decisive factors.
Camilla Brom
Santa Fe
Where’s our power?
I am writing this in the dark. Not complete darkness: There is some light from my cellphone, the headlights of passing cars and the moon. But all the lights in my house are out. All the lights in my neighbors’ houses, up and down the street, are out. The streetlights are out, as are the signals at the larger intersections. No red, green, yellow or even blinking red lights, just darkness.
Here I am, well into the seventh hour of no electricity today at my home. Yes, it is 2023, and yes, I live in downtown Santa Fe, less than a mile from the state Capitol and yes, it snowed last night. My phone says we got zero inches of precipitation in the last 24 hours, but let’s be fair to Public Service Company of New Mexico, we got a little more than zero. Still, it makes me wonder what will happen when it snows more than a tenth of an inch? Will PNM just decide to close up shop completely?