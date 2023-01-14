The New Mexican recently published an article by Brittany Peterson of The Associated Press (“Startups demonstrate ways to cut global food waste,” Jan. 7) addressing the fact that there is unnecessary food waste and how some are trying to do something about it. One thing that wasn’t mentioned is packaging, which makes it nearly impossible to purchase smaller quantities. While understanding the need for safety and to cut down on theft, individuals and small families end up throwing away a fair amount of food because of the quantities one must purchase.

As an example, I’ve tried at least three supermarkets in Santa Fe, looking for small cans of sauerkraut. None seem to have the small cans. At one time, it was possible to purchase a quarter-pound of string beans. The packaging today means that a family of two ends up throwing half of it away. This also means we are throwing money down the drain. Smaller packaging would be helpful. Even better would be doing away with the plastic packaging, and less packaging would be good for the environment.

Carol Lachman

