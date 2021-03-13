I was happy to see new shoppers at the Santa Fe Farmers Market during the most intense periods of the coronavirus outbreak. The vendors handled intensified challenges and workloads with grace and dexterity. I am baffled when people complain that the prices at the market are exorbitant.
Here's the short list of what you're paying for: fresh and mostly organic food, excluded from the types of government (taxpayer) subsidies that are given to commercial (unsustainable) farms and feedlots; fair trade practices; food security and reduced carbon loads due to direct supply lines; and carbon sequestration through soil that is nourished by regenerative farming and ranching. If the vendors are getting rich off of this, they sure are hiding it well. One thing you can be sure of is that their prosperity is the key to building to our prosperity and the planet's, as a whole.
Nodiah Brent
Santa Fe
Too slow?
The Rail Runner Express takes 86 minutes to make the one-hour drive to Albuquerque. This is the express? The folks who run the Rail Runner can stop wondering why ridership is declining.
Russell Toal
Santa Fe
Don't disarm
House Speaker Brian Egolf was right in opposing an independent redistricting commission in New Mexico. It’s true that eliminating gerrymandering in U.S. elections is important, but it must be done nationwide and not state by state. The reason is simple. In states controlled by Republicans, such as our neighbors in Texas for example, there is no chance of legislators approving independent redistricting. So, if states controlled by Democrats have independent redistricting commissions while those under Republicans continue gerrymandering unabated, the imbalance in our democracy nationwide will only grow worse.
In a recent North Carolina congressional election, for example, 53 percent of the votes were cast for Republicans. The state sent 10 Republicans and three Democrats to Congress. We need nationwide standards for redistricting, not nonpartisan boards in blue states and aggressive gerrymandering in red states. It’s like unilateral disarmament; it’s a bad idea.
Dennis Marker
Santa Fe
Pass HB 4
States around the country are debating qualified immunity and its impact on our justice system and each judicial district's citizens. Qualified immunity is a court-created doctrine that allows government officials to escape accountability after they engage in misconduct. Here in New Mexico, the state Senate has the opportunity to pass House Bill 4 — also known as the New Mexico Civil Rights Act — which already passed the House of Representatives in February. The bill would eliminate qualified immunity, provide a pathway to financial justice for people who were wronged and provide government employees incentives to respect and uphold constitutional rights.
There is currently no way to enforce the personal rights and privileges provided to New Mexicans under the state's constitution. The Civil Rights Act would finally allow the state's constitution and its protections to be enforced in every community — regardless of class, background or ZIP code. The New Mexico Civil Rights Act is about fairness, justice and equal treatment under the law. I encourage you to reach out to your state senators to request they vote in favor of the Civil Rights Act, and I urge the New Mexico State Senate to pass this vital piece of legislation.
Ed Epping
Galisteo
Stand with mural
Peter Scheldahl's March 3, 2020, New Yorker essay has important relevance for Gilberto Guzmán and Santa Fe's Multi-Cultural mural. Commenting on the Whitney Museum show Vida Americana connecting the work of Mexican muralists to modern art, Scheldahl writes: “Without the Mexican [mural] precedents of amplified scale and passionate vigor, the development of Abstract Expressionism in general, and that of Pollock in particular, lacks crucial sense.
It would be tragic for Santa Fe's 20th-century mural to be destroyed by the Museum of New Mexico Foundation to house contemporary art. As for some smaller-scale digital reproduction proposed to replace the mural, Scheldahl has another comment on the Whitney's similar (failed) attempt: "I swear by the physical integrity of painting, here betrayed by a smooth-as-silk illusion."
Stand with the physical integrity of Guzmán's mural and its visionary folk art/multicultural community dream.
Mary Ann Crowe
Santa Fe
United in support
I am writing to support the efforts of the people of Santa Fe fighting to save the iconic mural at the Railyard. The continuing efforts of moneyed outside interests to undermine and destroy the existing culture of the area must be resisted. What is the position of Mayor Alan Webber and the members of the City Council, who seem to be silent? Silence in this case is acquiescence and support for the destruction of the mural. The gentrification of the city continues unabated. The voices of neighborhood residents opposing the development plans of real estate interest go unheeded. The majority of the community has zero need for the plans related to the museum that will result in the mural being "disappeared." I strongly urge the mayor and the City Council to make their voices and votes heard to stop this.
Richard Rosenstock
Santa Fe
