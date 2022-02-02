Words cannot stress enough the contributions that Adrian Bustamante made to Northern New Mexico. His death should be lamented by all who care about New Mexico.
Without him, Santa Fe Community College would not be what it is today. His work as secretary of cultural affairs should be the high bar for all his successors. He was my immediate predecessor at the National Hispanic Cultural Center and we served together on the board of the New Mexico Humanities Council, where his intelligence and kindness prevailed.
He was a former member of the Christian Brothers whose life exemplifies everything it means to be a good human being. Among the many true community leaders and humanitarians that Santa Fe has lost, Bustamante stands shoulder to shoulder with them.
Thomas Chávez
Albuquerque
Essential questions
Would he have been ostracized by his political party if he had not somehow acquired control of a majority of its financial resources? Would he have already spent time in prison if he had not had nearly unlimited funds to stymie courts by enlisting shady and devious lawyers as his representatives? Would he be a "voice in the wilderness” if he had not struck on how to appeal to humanity’s basest instincts? And would he essentially have been ignored had he reliably (and uncharacteristically) told the truth, avoided use of the internet and appearances on Fox News — and most of all had he not catered to humanity’s predilection towards racial divisiveness?
Dr. Bruce Merchant
Santa Fe
Just stop it
On reading state Rep. Rod Montoya’s piece ("Progressive values seek to divide us," My View, Jan. 30), I was provoked to point out an error that has long infected Republicans. The name of their opposition party is the Democratic Party, not the Democrat Party. Do Republicans (or maybe I should say, members of the Repub Party?) think using the wrong name demeans of belittles Democrats? It is not. It is just infantile. It reflects the childishness, the vacuity of those who are speaking — not of those about whom they are speaking.
What is it about Republicans that makes them believe that by misnaming and mispronouncing names they are landing some kind of blow to their opposition? Ever since her being named as President Joe Biden’s running mate, they have insisted - asininely - on mispronouncing Vice President Kamala Harris' first name — saying, K'malla, rather than placing the emphasis on the first syllable where it belongs. So, Republicans, just stop it. Stop acting like 6-year-old brats.
Richard Block
Santa Fe
A loving family
Thank you to the Santa Fe New Mexican and Brian Sandford for your profile on Matthew Allen ("So much love," Jan. 30). It was a beautiful profile, and I want to add my perspective.
My agency, Santa Lucia, has been the residential support agency for Matthew for about a decade. During that time I've been endlessly impressed with Jim Allen's advocacy for his son and for the support staff who have worked with Matthew to help him move through our community and bring so many of us such joy and connection. The Allen house is filled with love, joy, and gratitude — and they've been gracious in sharing those blessings with much of Santa Fe. Sitting in their beautiful kitchen and soaking in some of that love is one of the many gifts I've cherished during my life. Jim and Angie, thank you.
Kimberly Corbitt
founder, director, Santa Lucia
Santa Fe
Accept the consequences
The question in the headline ("What does society owe the unvaccinated?" My View, Jan. 23) is easy to answer. Society owes nothing to those unvaccinated by choice. What those folks owe society — or at least their communities — is another question. They demand their "rights," their freedom and say that vaccination is a choice. OK, then, they should accept the consequences of that choice. Freedom is one thing; license is quite another.
Patricia Emerson
Santa Fe
