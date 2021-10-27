There have been many excellent letters to the editor concerning the U.S. Forest Service’s plan to log and burn more than 43,000 acres without submitting an environmental impact statement. And yet, despite citizen protests, the Forest Service is silent about the environmental impact of the logging/prescribed burn plan for our Santa Fe forest, which I believe could threaten our forest’s ecology forever. Together, our community, our leaders and the Forest Service need to work together to preserve our forest ecologies, as our healthy forests are key to protecting vital balances within nature and now, during this time of global warming.
Lura Brookins
Santa Fe
Center the Plaza
When someone chipped away the word "savage" before Indians on the Plaza's Soldiers' Monument in 1974, I smiled and so did many others. That was a happy change, and it's likely still there under that big square box now shielding the heart of our Plaza. Violent protesters last year yanked down the towering obelisk with chains, a saddening event for most Santa Feans. The obelisk is gone. I can live with that. But accounts of our history likely remain hidden on the obelisk's sturdy foundation.
Remove that square box and some painted graffiti from our historic Civil War Soldiers' Monument. Restore it and put something refreshing on top where the obelisk stood proudly for over 150 years. The center of the Plaza will then be a fresh hallmark for our citizens as well as visitors to the nation's oldest capital city.
Richard Polese
Santa Fe
Doesn't add up
I am troubled by the the qualified audits that occurred during JoAnne Vigil Coppler's tenure at the city. She's been touting how wonderful the audits were during her tenure and how we should get back to those golden days. Now she says she had no impact on the audits. You can't claim successes when there were failures, and you can't claim credit but avoid responsibility. That is anything but the mark of a leader.
Further, it's clear her position did have an impact on the audit, since so many of the findings had to do with personnel. Implementing payroll changes without the consent of the supervisor in human resources? Paying nonexistent employees? Paying incorrect overtime? All sound like personnel issues to me. The bottom line is trust. If we can't trust what she says on the campaign trail, can't trust her record, then we can't trust JoAnne Vigil Coppler to lead Santa Fe.
Michael Anderson
Santa Fe
Webber's the one
Is it time for another female mayor of Santa Fe? Not this go-round. I write with authority as a former mayor of Creve Coeur, Mo., and I happen to be female. The choice of returning Alan Webber to his post for four more years is a no-brainer. He is incredibly qualified and hardworking. He has made some mistakes and, indeed, admitted to some of them, too. But he needs more time to finish developing a team, truly instilling a workforce excellence and, finally, listening to and implementing more of the good ideas available to him along with those he has already begun.
I have spoken with and listened to the most likely female contender. But to my mind, JoAnne Vigil Coppler has done little positive during her term on the City Council. She has been the complainer-in-chief. Anyone qualified to outdo Mayor Webber needs to have a strong, positive background along with the ability to build a coalition of the city councilors. In recommending that a vote for Webber is the right choice for this year, I also advise that voters not chose second or third place. Just vote one vote: first choice, Alan Webber.
Sue Baum
Santa Fe
Why stand down?
Am I the only one who smells a rat in this issue of the police department standing down while public property is destroyed by a mob? Though our esteemed mayor did not "give the order" to stand down, by that he implies he was not consulted in the whole embarrassing thing. If he was not any part of this, then he's not in control and doesn't even know what's happening.
In Washington, Congress has convened an investigation into Jan. 6. Our City Council appears to be completely sleeping on the job and is not looking into our own mob destruction. What did the mayor know and when did he know it? That should have come out before now, before the election. The public should see the cards on the table, face up.
Patrick R. Brito
Santa Fe
A number of readers wrote about the shooting on the Rust movie set: Read those letters online at santafenewmexican.com.
Gun culture
I am astounded that the recent gun “accident” could happen in New Mexico. I am acquainted with the cultures of the west. I grew up on a cattle ranch in California; then I moved to Princeton, N.J., from where for some 50 years I took geology students on extended field trips to New Mexico. I did geological field research for some 40 years in the Coast Mountains of British Columbia where I had a permit to take game for food, as needed. Because of this permit, I was able to extend my stays in the mountains to several weeks or more.
Back on the ranch, guns were everywhere. I grew up with the absolute understanding: “all guns are loaded.” Another rule was you only point a gun at something you intend to shoot. If you kill something, our rule was that you must eat it. My brother only shot one buzzard. The only gun accident that ever happened on the ranch was when a kid standing next to me was shot in the leg…by an “unloaded” rifle, by a visiting kid from the city who was fooling around.
I never kept live ammo in the same place as my guns. Because anyone can go over the edge at any time. I kept ammo in my office and guns at home.
Mr. Baldwin and his crew did not grow up in a gun culture, that’s for sure!
Lincoln Hollister
Emeritus Professor of Geoscience
Princeton University
He's responsible
The tragic death on the Alec Baldwin movie set was easily preventable. It seems the “armorer” and key set personnel failed to establish safety disciplines in gun handling. But it is Alec Baldwin who bears the responsibility for the shooting. It is incumbent on everyone who handles a firearm that he or she open the action of the weapon and themselves visually verify there is no round in any chamber and the barrel is unobstructed. Seems not possible that anyone opened the cylinder of the revolver and showed Mr. Baldwin the gun was empty or loaded with blanks? If the gun were loaded with blank cartridges, a mindful person would extract the cartridges to confirm no live rounds were in the cylinder.
Obviously the next inviolable safety rule is never to point a gun at anyone you do not intend to shoot. No matter how inept people on this set evidently were, in the end it is the gun handler’s individual responsibility to check each and every time they pick up a gun, personally to verify that a gun is indeed “empty.”
I was a big game hunter and am a former U.S. Marine Corps officer qualifying each year as “expert” with the Colt .45 1911 A1 ACP. There are no second chances when gun safety is ignored.
Michael Pschorr
Santa Fe
Simple safety
Gun safety is simple: 1. NEVER assume a gun is unloaded. 2. NEVER point a gun (loaded or unloaded) at something you wouldn't want to destroy. 3. YOU are responsible and accountable. Gun violence can only be attained through holding individuals responsible for their actions rather than endless sociological studies. Bottom line, Alec Baldwin must be held accountable — no excuses or transferring blame to anyone else.
George Heindel
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.