I am seeking leadership from our state elected officials to set up a conversation on the pending loss of the nearly 40-year-old multicultural mural by Gilberto Guzman (“Fighting for ‘Multi-Culturalism,’ ” Feb. 16). The mural is on the building owned by the state Department of Cultural Affairs. Decisions about its fate are being made by bureaucratic officials, not by those elected to office.
Public officials have an obligation to represent the community, protect historic landmarks and preserve our shared cultural inheritance. The question is what they pay attention to: the dollars that fund the new contemporary arts museum or the voices of the community that elected them.
As of this writing, no state representative or senator has spoken out. There are solutions out there to save or better honor the mural, but those solutions can’t happen without the involvement of our state elected officials. Unfortunately, our state’s elected officials are letting bureaucrats make these decisions.
Rick Martinez
Santa Fe
Enough will do
OK, Santa Fe, how much longer are you going to hoard toilet paper? How many months’ or years’ worth do you now own? I know it is not trendy to think of anyone else. Me and mine is the way. But seriously? Some of us are running out. The world is not coming to an end. And if it does, toilet paper will be the least of our problems. Please take a break and share.
Barbara Kalb
Santa Fe
Sign in, please
In addition to testing and hand-washing, social distancing and communication are vital during this coronavirus emergency, and small businesses will face the impact. Restaurants in Santa Fe might consider bringing back the sign-in guest book, requiring all customers to provide contact information should they, or officials have need to contact them. Many Santa Fe restaurants have limited space and, assuming business will diminish, perhaps tables could be spread apart or removed to provide space between diners. Until we are required to completely quarantine all activity, small businesses need a helping hand.
Suzanne Somers
Santa Fe
Rockin’ from home
Size limits on public gatherings (“Governor orders remote work,” March 16)! I had hoped to see the Chinese rock band COVID-19 live in concert performing their hit song, “Revenge of the Pangolins.” I guess I’ll have to stream it now.
Vick Thomas
Santa Fe
We want to help
There are many retired health professionals in Santa Fe: physicians, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, health aides and dentists.
Why not organize and put us to work in the public interest as volunteers? Those who are no longer licensed can do clerical, administrative or even manual work. We have experience with the frightened, the ill and those in need.
Many of us, no doubt, have experience in urgent or even epidemic settings. Many of us have clinical, administrative, clerical and organizational abilities and experience, not to mention “people skills” and interpersonal experience. We are not afraid of work, nor of personal risk. We have been there. I have no doubt many of us would volunteer.
Mayor, governor, state health secretary: Call on us. Organize us. You will be surprised at the result.
Stephen C. Joseph, M.D.
Santa Fe
