Steven Rudd’s letter claiming “electioneering” at the Max Coll Community Center is wrong. None of the poll workers’ vehicles have political bumper stickers or slogans on them. Rudd should have avoided making the unfounded assumption that vehicles with political bumper stickers belong to poll workers. The members of the public who park in the lots near the center may be voting, visiting the library or using the lot for other purposes.
As poll workers, we take an oath to abide by the constitutions of the United States and the state of New Mexico. We take our oath and job responsibilities seriously. Accusing poll workers of wrongdoing based on an assumption was irresponsible and wrong. Being criticized and wrongly accused in a public forum is hurtful and unnecessary. As poll workers, we are nonpartisan, proud of our work and grateful to the overwhelming majority of voters who have expressed their appreciation to us.
Rebecca Bustamante
presiding judge
Santa Fe
Count ’em all
Dear Republicans: Count every vote because every vote counts. What are you afraid of? If you don’t like the outcome of the election, then change your positions or policies to more closely match the will of your constituents. Don’t resort to tactics to suppress votes or intimidate voters.
Remember, we live in a democracy where our constitution ensures that every American citizen over the age of 18 is guaranteed the right to vote, regardless of race, religion, sex, disability, or sexual orientation. Stand down and let our democracy work.
Stephen Turner
Santa Fe
Hardly surprising
It really isn’t surprising that the obelisk in the Santa Fe Plaza was destroyed. People have vandalized it before with red paint, and nobody did anything about it. What the protesters did was illegal. No matter how you felt about the monument, it is breaking the law. If you erase these monuments, what next? Are we going to start taking things out of the history books just because they hurt our feelings? Also, where were the police and security?
Like I said before, people already were vandalizing the monument months before they completely destroyed it. I don’t know why the mayor didn’t get more security and police. That could have prevented all of this.
Isabelle Romero
Los Alamos High School
Protect yourself
I have heard the phrase “in the middle of a pandemic” used in myriad ways for months now. I hope and pray that we are approaching the “middle.” But that will only be known when this plague is well behind us. The approval of an effective vaccine may mark a midpoint. Or it may not. We would still have to produce over 300 million doses just for the United States, and even though we are the country with the third-largest population in the world, we are still just a fraction of the world population of 8 billion.
We also have to consider the people who, for one reason or another, will shun “the jab.” That number may parallel those who refuse to wear a mask and wear it effectively, yet their reasons may be totally different.
All of that stated, I ask: Is this the second phase of COVID-19? Is it the third? Will there be yet another? And another? Perhaps the most important question is: How do you best protect yourself? According to the medical experts, the answers to that one seem to be wash your hands, properly wear an effective mask, socially distance, only interact with those you absolutely have to and only if they are properly wearing an effective mask. Six to eight weeks of that shared behavior could do the best job of curbing this current malady, which seems to be as much sociopolitical as it is medical.
Phillip T. Kehoe
Santa Fe
A pleasure
It was a pleasure to read Will Webber’s well-written column, (“Wild week for Lobo pair will culminate Saturday,” Oct. 29). So many news stories about sports figures, especially in college and professional football, focus on the bad boys. It’s good to know about athletes such as Teton Saltres and Jordan Kress, who are doing themselves and their sport proud. Thank you, Will Webber and The New Mexican.
Kay Lockridge
Santa Fe
Do what’s right
Just because you can do something doesn’t always mean you should. Because there are consequences to our actions, freedom comes with responsibility. Taking that responsibility means making choices based on what’s right, rather than what’s possible (or legal). Just because I can eat as much candy as I want, doesn’t mean it’s a good idea. Just because you can afford to buy your child every single thing he/she wants, doesn’t mean it’s good for them. Just because a person can carry firearms outside a polling place, doesn’t mean they should. Just because someone can print or show cartoons of Muhammad doesn’t mean it’s a good choice. Just because it’s legal in the U.S. to spend enormous sums of money to buy political favor, doesn’t mean we should.
Please, let’s be adults; let’s think about what’s right, what’s good — rather than what we can get away with. Our precious freedom deserves this.
Ishwari Sollohub
Santa Fe
