Early monsoons in summer of 2022 were the deciding factor in the deescalation of catastrophic wildfire in Northern New Mexico. Will our luck hold out in 2023? Wildland Urban Interface Specialist Porfirio Chavarria warns that, regardless of the source, “Extreme wildfire is no longer a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.” The Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station should play a pivotal role in local wildfire preparedness by providing free disposal of green waste during spring, summer and fall. I believe Mayor Alan Webber approved of this idea at the wildfire preparedness meeting on March 18 and submitted it to constituent services; so far, no response. The administrative and labor costs of such an incentive would be minuscule compared to the potential loss of life, property, livelihood and water supply in our beloved town. Call constituent services, 505-955-6949, and City Council members to demand immediate proactive measures from the city and county to build wildfire resilience now.

Nodiah Brent

Santa Fe

