Early monsoons in summer of 2022 were the deciding factor in the deescalation of catastrophic wildfire in Northern New Mexico. Will our luck hold out in 2023? Wildland Urban Interface Specialist Porfirio Chavarria warns that, regardless of the source, “Extreme wildfire is no longer a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.” The Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station should play a pivotal role in local wildfire preparedness by providing free disposal of green waste during spring, summer and fall. I believe Mayor Alan Webber approved of this idea at the wildfire preparedness meeting on March 18 and submitted it to constituent services; so far, no response. The administrative and labor costs of such an incentive would be minuscule compared to the potential loss of life, property, livelihood and water supply in our beloved town. Call constituent services, 505-955-6949, and City Council members to demand immediate proactive measures from the city and county to build wildfire resilience now.
Nodiah Brent
Santa Fe
The $9 treat
Yesterday my granddaughter’s class from Gonzales Community School went on a walking field trip to the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum. They stopped to buy snow cones on the Plaza and paid $9 each for one. My granddaughter took $20 to possibly buy lunch, but bought a snow cone for herself and a classmate and only had $2 left. Since when do snow cones cost $9? You might want to warn future field trips downtown to make sure children take lots of money if they plan to get anything on the Plaza.
Loraine Giron
Santa Fe
Animal rescue
I want to give a big thank-you to the kind man or woman who picked up my dog, Raven, after he wiggled out of the window, and took him to the Santa Fe animal shelter. I now have my best friend back.
Colleen Jones
Santa Fe
A favorite memory
One of my favorite memories of working for former Gov. Jerry Apodaca was his total support of the first state government career development conference for women in 1978. Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Maxine Gerhart and I had asked the governor for his backing, and Apodaca was immediately on board with the idea. “You have my full support,” he said. “Call it the Governor’s Conference.” He began to suggest workshop topics and speakers, but stopped and said, “It’s your conference; you should plan it.” Apodaca opened the 1978 conference, which attracted 1,500 attendees, according to a New Mexican story. “Who’s answering the phones in state government if all the women are at the conference?” was a frequent question. The Governor’s Conference lasted 10 years and grew so large that it moved to Albuquerque. But it was Apodaca’s early and enthusiastic support that ensured its success in that critical first year.
Tasia Young
Albuquerque
Youth to the rescue
I am a fourth-generation resident of Santa Fe. I am 92 years old. I have always subscribed to The New Mexican. It is locally owned. It is our hometown paper and had been my pleasure to start the day by reading it. However, man’s inhumanity to man is no longer bearable to read about. The world is guilty of atrocities. Locally, some drunken drivers who have been charged repeatedly continue to drive, possibly to maim or kill. Some judges set these drivers free because the evidence is not available or incomplete or carelessly documented.
These comments are my reflections of today’s times. The newspaper is simply publishing the facts. One section of our paper that is giving me hope for a bearable future is Generation Next, which is published weekly. Please, young citizens, be our leaders and make America what is should be. Please stay together and help our planet.
Conchita Lopez
Santa Fe
Growth isn’t inevitable
I remember a summer about 15 years ago when the city would not allow water features to be installed. I also remember a time when restaurants in Santa Fe were required to ask if you wanted water with your order. This may have seemed extreme at the time, but it was also kind of normal to make an effort to save water. I also believe Abiquiú Lake was full or close to full. I also remember the field at Fort Marcy park was not watered and the grass was allowed to die. Last year’s monsoon season was decent and winter snows also have been decent, but those factors cannot explain the belief that this excessive growth is sustainable. It’s actually extremely foolish and extremely shortsighted. I can see a class-action suit coming against the city when home values plummet because of this stupidity. What happened to that fiery attitude of slow growth or no growth? This growth is not mandatory — it is a choice and a bad one.