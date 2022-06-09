Luxury apartments sprouting everywhere are fine for Santa Fe's well-heeled newcomers, but what of the families with ties to the area going back decades and far more? With the exorbitantly unreal housing market, they are being locked out of homeownership and building generational wealth. The powers that be would do well to rezone the midtown campus into multifamily housing, which would be available for Santa Fe's working class to purchase.
The proposed homeless encampment there threatens blight in the heart of the city. A better location is the patch of land along the long closed exit ramp just north of the N.M. 599 train station at Interstate 25 — not far from where I live. In addition to encouraging the unhoused to ditch the shopping carts, it would provide an ideal location for them to board the Rail Runner into Santa Fe or points south with little expense.
Amanda Olsen
Santa Fe
No more
New Mexico has taxed Social Security benefits since 1990 to close a shortfall the state was experiencing then. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported ("New Mexico collects more than $4.1M in taxes from first month of cannabis sales," June 2) that the state collected $4.1 million in taxes in the first month of cannabis sales. The state no longer needs to sit on the back of taxpayers who have paid into the Social Security system for benefits they may or may not collect decades down the road.
It is time to recognize that the state will more than make up any shortfall in lost Social Security taxes through new revenue from cannabis sales. To all New Mexicans, it's time to tell the government to get their hands out of our benefits — they have more than enough with cannabis sales as the first month proves (extrapolate that out times 12 and we are talking about $49 million in the first 12 months).
Pheme Geyer
Santa Fe
Be there in November
I was born in 1956, and I have lived through more than 60 years of both Republican and Democratic administrations. I am always amazed at how any legislation that benefits a select few and the most fortunate moves at lightning speed, and any that will benefit the majority or less fortunate moves like a snail. Then, it usually is challenged and ends up at the Supreme Court.
I cannot decide if this is a comical tragedy or a tragic comedy, but I do know one thing for sure and that it is not good for most of us. The most important nationwide protest needs to happen on a cold Tuesday in November at the voting booth. Spread the word.
Phillip Trujillo
Santa Fe
Stopping the buck
I wish to thank Beth Murray for her beautifully succinct observation ("Crazy mix," Letters to the Editor, June 2). I feel her question in the comment beginning with, "One nation under guns with tyranny and injustice for all." and ending with, "The buck stops where?" should be answered, and this is my submission:
The buck stops with the constituent-abandoned, lobby-procured U. S. Senate. As usual, follow the root of all evil.
Robert Garcia
Santa Fe
Compassion in immigration
The U.S. maintains the world’s largest immigration detention system, with tens of thousands of people in custody at all times. The budget for incarnating innocent men, women and children is in billions, although the cost of a community-based process is 80 percent less than the incarceration model. Other countries, such as Canada and Sweden, assist immigrants during the application processing period. They are given medical care, social workers to evaluate their need for assistance due to trauma and put in touch with an attorney. Nonprofit organizations provide community support and help with housing placement in the community. The compliance level for court appearances is almost 100 percent. This is a more humane way to deal with this vulnerable population.
Congress needs to defund these detention centers and implement an aggressive plan to release those currently in detention. Creating a community-based program is the way to go.
Colleen Davidson
Santa Fe