I am thrilled the House passed the Build Back Better Act in November. Build Back Better will help 300,000 new low-income renter households finally get assistance to help them afford a place to live. It also extends the new child tax credit payments, which already have lifted more than 3 million children out of poverty and helped millions of families pay the rent, put food on the table, find child care and more.
On Dec. 15, the next monthly child tax credit payment went out to American families. If the Senate does not pass the Build Back Better Act this month, that payment will be the last, forcing millions of children back into poverty in January. There is too much on the line for Congress to fail. And the clock is ticking. The Senate must pass the Build Back Better Act now. I strongly urge our senators to demand immediate consideration of the Build Back Better Act and to vote yes.
Peter Roche
Santa Fe
Aid drivers' families
I ride Santa Fe buses and the senior ride all the time. I feel that I am lucky to be able to ride with such a polite group of working people who have risked their lives during the first year of the pandemic and are still doing so. I do not drive. I am interested in these people's welfare. I am appalled that it was not a requirement to be vaccinated for a driver, nor were drivers tested until recently.
I would like a mayor's fund set up to provide assistance to the families of the drivers that we have lost. I feel very sad that we couldn't protect these people, and in turn protect the ridership.
Barbara Arlen
Santa Fe
A cleanup weekend
‘Tis the Season of giving Santa Fe — to give gifts that are meaningful, that are everlasting, that make a difference and that say, "I care and you matter to me." Consider the gift of giving back to the city we all love and cherish and are blessed to call home. This weekend, consider this gift: grab your gloves, a trash bag and clean up our city.
Driving to work, school, parks or church, those terrible eye sores that we see every day and think, "how can this trash be in our beautiful city and who would do this?" It doesn't matter. What does is those of us to rise above and step in and give our city a Christmas gift of picking it up. So, Santa Fe, grab your children, friends, co-workers and yourself. Join in this weekend to make a difference and bring a wonderful gift to all of us.
Trish Spencer
Santa Fe
Solid decision
I'm thankful the Public Service Company of New Mexico-Avangrid merger was rejected. I spent a week in Maine this fall, viewing hundreds if not thousands of signs complaining about Avangrid, which was seeking to erect a power line through the state for the purpose of increasing profitability of power sales to lower New England. The residnts of Maine felt they'd been suckered by Avangrid. To them, the company's mindset is profit over service, and Avangrid's merger with Central Maine Power had been solely for the purpose of gaining control over the state's power lines so Avangrid could advance business interests elsewhere. All of this was compromising Maine, its people, its forests, its tourist trade — all for the benefit of Avangrid. They rued the day that Maine's power company had been taken over by Avangrid; we saw not a single sign in favor of the project. I am proud of our New Mexico regulators for seeing this company for what it is. Thank you for rejecting the merger.
Carolyn McElroy
Santa Fe
Cacophony from above
At the very moment when a person might have been feeling sympathy for PNM, with the news that it had succeeded in fighting off the advances of big bad Avangrid, PNM goes and creates another set of terrible optics in the form of a low-flying helicopter inspection of its power lines. I have difficulty believing that this inspection necessitated the use of a loud, expensive and potentially dangerous helicopter to accomplish. For the cost of a helicopter, PNM could have employed multiple crews on the ground, and where needed, a drone in the air.
While I’m happy that we won’t be surrendering our public utility to a foreign corporation, there are serious questions about the the reckless decisions of that utility, PNM. Who signed off on this wrong-headed scheme?
David Franke
Santa Fe
