What if we were to consider a demand-side solution to the furor over misappropriated shopping carts? Instead of ”incentivizing” better security to keep carts from being stolen, why not brainstorm better solutions for people who have neither homes nor vehicles to sleep and store their stuff in?
Cart theft is costly and annoying. But from the user standpoint, how desperate would you have to be to schlep all your meager, precious belongings from one bivouac to the next in a loud, heavy cart that — as we all know — is impossible to steer with wheels guaranteed to jam?
How much compassion or imagination would it take to come up with a better approach, pending the day when everyone is housed? Like, say, just providing people who need them with better carts? There are dozens of models with many useful features if you just google “shopping cart.” Theft problem solved.
Pamela Herman
Santa Fe
Side by side
Anybody else struck by the absurd irony of two recent My View articles?
One by a policy analyst for the Rio Grande Foundation — “dedicated to limited government and individual responsibility and economic opportunity” — was about how the Legislature had to get involved and push people to find jobs by enforcing job search requirements and placing limits on welfare aid (“State must encourage people to work,” My View, Aug. 21). Personally, I think that’s a good thing. It’s just that the Rio Grande Foundation is encouraging more government involvement and discouraging individual responsibility, just the opposite of its stated mission.
Also, the article by the Independent Petroleum Producers (“New ozone rules unfairly target independent producers,” My View, Aug. 21) claiming they are using the “best practices” before going on to claim poverty limits members’ ability to comply. Finally, it admits to lots of minor — by the producers’ measure — record emissions by state and federal standards. Considering they are suing the state to stop enforcement of methane leak-limiting legislation, it clearly is a total admission they are not using “best practices.”
We use petroleum for so many things; oil and gas production will exist for a long time even with solar advancements. However, instead of letting the industry race to a bottom standard, we need to require the use of absolute “best science.” Otherwise, by cheating and deception, producers are just wantonly killing the Earth.
Lou Matta
Eldorado
More weed info
Thanks for your article (“The year of the weed,” Aug. 22). Yes, we have been blessed with beautiful rain, which in turn has brought unwelcome weeds. Thanks also to the city of Santa Fe for efforts to eradicate weeds in public spaces. I am hoping The New Mexican could do a more extensive article on which weeds (i.e. goatheads, tumbleweeds) definitely should be pulled from our yards versus which weeds (purslane) can be left to grow where maybe grass once thrived. Photographs and descriptions would be helpful. Perhaps master gardeners and nurseries could add their insight.
Lois Redding
Santa Fe
More mallow
The “weeds” being mowed down on the front page of the paper are actually beautiful wildflowers. That’s a globe mallow in full bloom; it’s one of my favorite flowers. It’s neither noxious nor burr-producing, but it is beautiful. How about letting it live? Just a thought.
David Cunningham
Santa Fe
A ‘pure’ America?
Let’s review the history. First, there was the America First Committee. Second, There was Sen. Joe McCarthy. Third, there was the John Birch Society. Fourth, there was the tea party. Fifth was the Freedom Caucus. Sixth, QAnon.
These are all phenomena associated with the Republican Party and all within my own lifetime. One could wonder when will they be purified enough to Make America Great Again.