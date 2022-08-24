What if we were to consider a demand-side solution to the furor over misappropriated shopping carts? Instead of ”incentivizing” better security to keep carts from being stolen, why not brainstorm better solutions for people who have neither homes nor vehicles to sleep and store their stuff in?

Cart theft is costly and annoying. But from the user standpoint, how desperate would you have to be to schlep all your meager, precious belongings from one bivouac to the next in a loud, heavy cart that — as we all know — is impossible to steer with wheels guaranteed to jam?

How much compassion or imagination would it take to come up with a better approach, pending the day when everyone is housed? Like, say, just providing people who need them with better carts? There are dozens of models with many useful features if you just google “shopping cart.” Theft problem solved.

