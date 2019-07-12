Buffalo Thunder Road was repaved at no cost
Brent Parker of Santa Fe (“Stop unnecessary traffic tie-ups,” Letters to the Editor, June 20) was concerned about costs of paving from Buffalo Thunder Road through Pojoaque. To ease his concerns, be aware the paving being done is to repair faults from last year’s paving job. It was repaved by the original paver at no cost to the state.
Carl Brown
Pojoaque
Sign the streets
Directional markings
Can’t be found
At corners, crosswalks
On the ground.
Turning left or right
Or straight ahead —
Getting close
And filled with dread.
Am I
where I’m supposed to be
To drive ahead
Most comfortably?
Probably not
By the sound of a horn
Trying to go straight
Where the arrow is worn (off)
Please, city of Santa Fe
Paint notifications
For directions to turn
Better public relations!
A safety issue
That’s the fuss
For cars and bikes
And even the bus!
Loralee Freilich
Santa Fe
Forgo the campfire
Shouldn’t the U.S. Forest Service take the simple step of prohibiting campfires on Forest Service lands? The Forest Service is eager to thin and burn 50,000 acres (“Prescribed burns again planned in S.F. watershed,” June 11). This project should be examined in an environmental impact statement and receive a full public airing.
Regardless of whether this project goes forward, the Forest Service should ban dispersed campfires. Barring dispersed campfires is something that can be done now, with known benefits for fire reduction. Campfires in developed campsites may be safer; there are fire pits and there are people who can spot an unattended fire.
Of course it’s more fun to have a roaring campfire. But things are changing in our mountains: trees are drying, grazing has reduced grasses that used to burn through rapidly and there are more of us. Forty-five campfires were abandoned in one weekend. I have trouble weighing the potential for a major fire that threatens firefighters, homes, and wildlife against the sacrifice of forgoing a campfire.
Denise Fort
Santa Fe
Misses the point
The age of irony and incongruity. A one-page ad, titled, “One Nation Under God,” sponsored by Hobby Lobby in the July 4 New Mexican, includes a quote from John Adams: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
Rodrigo Lievano
Santa Fe
Stop ignoring injustice
The vast majority of people locked up in the Estancia prison (“Migrant lockup boosts economy in tiny Estancia,” June 24), are not “criminals.” They are actually following the letter of American law, which requires asylum-seekers to enter the U.S. without permission before they can request asylum. Once they do, we incarcerate them and treat them as criminals.
Anyone of us who ever ran a red light or cheated (even a little) on our taxes is as much of a “criminal” as are the people now incarcerated in Estancia. And we lack the justification that they have, of fighting for their very survival. Referring to asylum-seekers as “being charged with … federal crimes,” as does this article, makes it easier for Americans to turn our backs on them and to ignore the injustice of their incarceration.
Barbara Schroder
member
Santa Fe Faith Network
for Immigrant Justice
Santa Fe
An un-American ad
The full-page Hobby Lobby ad that ran on page A-5 in The New Mexican on July 4, asserting that America is a “Christian nation,” distorts history. Our U.S. Constitution makes no mention of God except in Article 6, which asserts that there will be no religious litmus tests for political office.
The Treat of Tripoli, negotiated by John Adams and unanimously ratified by the Senate in 1797, declared that “the government of the United States of America is in no sense founded on the Christian religion.”
Hobby Lobby that believes only born-again Christians belong here. This message is deeply un-American and contrary to our Founding Principles as a nonsectarian nation.
Rev. Gary Kowalski
co-minister
Unitarian Congregation of Taos
Santa Fe