I have been most interested in comparing the news about British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s scandalous behavior with ongoing events in our own country. A large number of Johnson’s Conservative Party Cabinet members resigned in protest because of his loose relationship with the truth. No longer able to tolerate him as leader, those resigning said they valued honesty and integrity over loyalty to the prime minister.
In this country, a majority of Republican members of Congress have refused to denounce the former president for his lies and illicit actions. Following the 2020 election, more than half of Republicans in Congress and a majority of Republicans nationwide continue to support the “big lie” even though they have no evidence. The Republican leadership needs to be held to a higher standard than loyalty to one man. This unwavering loyalty to the former president belies their support for honesty, integrity and democracy.
Jane Godlove
Santa Fe
Unsafe but healthy?
The irony of Los Alamos National Laboratory’s plutonium processing project recently discussed in a letter (“Weigh in on proposal for LANL plutonium process,” July 3) brings to mind an earlier article, (“Report: LANL operator makes safety gains but is still lacking,” June 22). In this report, the Government Accountability Office warns of “a lab culture that often puts productivity ahead of safety, especially as it moves toward making plutonium triggers for warheads.”
On the same day, June 22, Los Alamos was voted the “Healthiest Community in the U.S.” for the third year in a row by U.S. News and World Report and CVS Health. The irony of these coinciding revelations weighs heavier when acute housing shortages in Los Alamos, wildfires burning near nuclear waste sites and seismic activity in the area are also considered.
Betty Kuhn
Santa Fe
No lectures, please
With all due respect to Monsignor Jerome Martinez y Alire (“After Roe: Give voice to the voiceless,” July 3), I don’t need to be lectured that “the church … opposes all sorts of violence against the human community, whether by individual acts of depravity” or otherwise. I grew up a Catholic school altar boy and only avoided the many instances of “acts of depravity” perpetrated by Catholic priests because I had so many brothers also serving Mass that none of the priests dared touch us. Far too many boys in churches all across the country were not so lucky.
Matthew Geyer
Santa Fe
Change, or else
It’s not uncommon these days for people to believe the U.S. Constitution needs to be scrapped. Movement conservatives have been advocating a new constitutional convention. Others, like libertarian billionaire Marc Thiessen, have been of this opinion for years. Suppose for a moment that the current Supreme Court’s real motive is to force scrapping of the Constitution. Or, to put it another way, the right-wing justices believe they are taking a cold-eyed look at current practices and finding the Constitution doesn’t support them — so the country is going to have to deal with the absence of certain rights and privileges one way or another. And Justice Clarence Thomas is pointing at additional practices that he thinks are insupportable.
Can gerrymandered districts be banned? No; there’s nothing in the Constitution to prohibit them. Can dark money be kept out of elections? No; there’s nothing in the Constitution to ban it. Doesn’t the emergence of women in the economy, society and politics (from Rosie the Riveter to the present) produce a need for women to have bodily autonomy? The Constitution doesn’t mention women. Can abortion remain legal? No; there’s nothing in the Constitution to protect it. May vigilantes be relied on to enforce laws? Yes; that’s how the Fugitive Slave Law was enforced. Can firearms be regulated? No; the Constitution doesn’t permit that. Can greenhouse gas emissions be limited by federal regulation? No; the Constitution doesn’t envision that absent explicit legislation. Thus it’s reasonable to conclude, based on the evidence, that the Supreme Court is deliberately making modern America unworkable and risking the future of planet Earth, saying modern America can no longer be the way it has been. People are going to have to accept that or get busy and make major changes, i.e. scrap the current Constitution.
Herbert Thomas
Santa Fe