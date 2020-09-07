To save even more money, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy might consider implementing other United States Postal Service efficiencies. First, trash all mail trucks and replace them with burros and the Pony Express. Second, eliminate all electronics and sorting machines by reintroducing mechanical typewriters and abacuses. Third, raise the postage stamp price to $6 so FedEx and United Parcel Service can compete. Finally, have window service open only a few random hours a week in undisclosed locations.
In reality, just like any other United States government agency, the U.S. Postal Service is not required to make a profit. The 2006 mandate by a Republican-led Congress to pre-pay retirement health benefits has doomed postal financial solvency. Additional revenue enhancements like banking services are now prohibited. The Republicans’ dream is and has been to privatize the constitutionally protected U.S. Postal Service and any other socialized governmental agency like the Social Security Administration. Vote these profiteers out.
Gary Reynolds
Santa Fe
The real loser
The latest revelation about President Donald Trump’s true character — allegations that he called military service people and veterans “suckers” and “losers” — finally will drive the final stake into the heart of his fascist agenda. My father was a Bulgarian immigrant who was drafted during World War II and became a citizen. He served as a medic in the China-Burma-India campaign. He mended the broken bodies of those who heroically fought to defeat Hitler and Hirohito. He and other CBI veterans received an award from the Chinese government for their service in the war. This man was a “sucker” and a “loser?” Trump already is the loser and will be in this election.
Linda Fertal
Santa Fe
Kind strangers
Recently my wife and I were at the Max & Friends dog park in Fort Marcy park when two young men came in carrying three puppies. Their layered clothing strongly suggested that they were living and sleeping in the streets. They described how they found the abandoned puppies in a nearby arroyo and stayed up with them all night, after a trip to Allsup’s to buy food for them. Shoestrings had been used for makeshift collars.
The young men asked if we could help them get the puppies to a shelter, and we gladly agreed to do so since we had a phone. They were so thankful to us that they hardly noticed how thankful we were to them for their rescue efforts. Whoever abandoned these very cute puppies could learn a lot from these heroes.
Doug Medin
Santa Fe
Lessons of history
In September 1945, Ho Chi Minh declared independence for Vietnam. Franklin D. Roosevelt favored self-determination for Vietnam. Ho Chi Minh read the following words at the Vietnam independence ceremony: “All men are created equal. They are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, among them are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”
These immortal words are taken from the Declaration of Independence of the United States. The secretary of state, John Foster Dulles, did not accept independence for a united Vietnam. It took 30 years and over two million lives before Vietnam became a unified country. By that time, Ho Chi Minh and Dulles were dead. The last Americans left Vietnam when Gerald Ford was president.
John D.F. Woodie
Santa Fe
It’s the pits
Once again, Thom Mason swells his chest with pride, and justifiably so, at Los Alamos National Laboratory’s participation in New Mexico’s effort to minimize the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state (A collaboration designed to beat COVID-19, My View, Aug. 23). Ironically, however, he seems strangely silent on LANL’s effort to bring increased plutonium pit production to New Mexico, a program which, in strictly monetary terms, is probably several orders of magnitude greater than the COVID-19 project. A relatively small effort to save human life, a relatively much larger effort to destroy it?
John McClure
Santa Fe
