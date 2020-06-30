During the pandemic, I’ve been taking a weekly hike on a 3-mile stretch of El Camino Real trail that starts off of Caja Del Rio Road.
Each week I was angered by the amount of trash on the trail. So I told myself that instead of complaining, I should clean things up. After three weeks of picking up trash, the trail is pretty clean. And, although I think much of the trash was blown over the hill from the landfill, that wasn’t the case for the car radio or beer bottles and other trash people feel free to dump in the wilderness. The worst, though, was the couch, carpet, baby seat and scrap wood that someone dumped.
Fortunately, I met a couple on the trail who had a truck, and they volunteered to help me remove the couch and the rest of the junk. We took it to the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Center. The cost to drop it off was only $12.50. Not much, but cost might be one reason some people choose to dump garbage in public spaces. This problem is not unique to El Camino Real. It would be great if BURRT not only restored free dump days but added more per year to encourage people to help clean up Santa Fe. With the upcoming budget cuts, it’s going to be up to us to keep Santa Fe clean.
Marc Sotkin
Santa Fe
Common sense
Just because I have a constitutional right to own a gun doesn’t mean it’s a good idea to play Russian roulette with it.
Just because I have a constitutional right to assemble in a large group, indoors, for political purposes doesn’t mean it’s a good idea in the time of the coronavirus.
Jerry Kerrisk
Santa Fe
Bring back vendors
The city and/or the state should develop a plan to bring back Native vendors with social distancing in mind. They could be positioned around the grassy areas of the Plaza and along sidewalks or corners.
Laura Reich
Santa Fe
Protect vulnerable
I am in the vulnerable citizens category and rarely venture into public places. On a recent Saturday, I had to go into a CVS on Cerrillos Road, where a young man not wearing a mask was walking up and down the main aisle talking loud on his phone, allowing micro droplets from his breath to linger there. I confronted him for putting people like me in danger. An employee came to his rescue from an attack by a little old lady and told me CVS could not deny entry to anyone without a mask. There was another ignorant young woman at the prescription counter with no mask. What kind of provider of medicine does not protect its customers and employees from a deadly disease? If CVS won’t enforce mask use, I will move over to Amazon — and so should you.
Helen López
Santa Fe
Heed the warning
Kudos to Nancy Burgas (“Beware of tyrants,” Letters to the Editor, June 22). What an important book to read right now as we struggle to keep the democracy we have lived with all of our lives. I have already ordered copies of the book she mentioned — On Tyranny — Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century — from Collected Works, before they run out and have to order more. I also wish to compliment the Santa Fe New Mexican for fine reporting during this unprecedented time in all of our lives. Each day, I look forward to dashing out to get my paper to read with my morning coffee.
Ann Aceves
Santa Fe
A gutless action
Whoever destroyed India Palace is infantile and imbecilic. Cops are gonna look for you. Citizens will look for you. You offend us all. I’m born and raised in New York. My family, Jews from Odessa. I’ve been in Santa Fe since 1985. The Singh family are also my people, woven into the fabric of my community — Santa Fe. We’ve lived here for centuries or for months — multicultural, polyglot, every color, every sexual persuasion, every culture, every spiritual discipline. Vandalizing India Palace, abusing people who make this city their home — that’s the work of gutless losers.
Apologies to the Singhs from the rest of humanity. I like your restaurant. Been a customer for years. I’ll happily return when you reopen. Meanwhile, dial up security for a little while (sorry) and go about your lives. Blessings on you. Curses on those who would do you harm.
Tony Mark
Santa Fe
A celebration?
Fourth of July
animals shudder and cringe
report after report sound high and low
set subsonic assaults beyond our grasp
fireballs spin their eyes to near detonation
all in the name of a violent claim on peace
Phillip T. Kehoe
Santa Fe
