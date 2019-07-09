Poets offer solace at a time of heartbreak, and this is one of those times. Lebanese poet Kahlil Gibran speaks to us of children in The Prophet. “Your children are not your children. They are the sons and daughters of Life’s longing for itself.” Zen poet and Buddhist teacher Norman Fischer counsels us that imagination, something we cannot live without, enables us to feel the feeling of others, to see others as ourselves, and be able to place ourselves in the situation of another.
We are the children in the detention centers at our borders, hungry and traumatized. We are their parents and grandparents, desperate to be reunited in safety and with a viable future.
Let us join together at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Roundhouse for a vigil sponsored by the Democratic Party of Santa Fe County in support of the migrants at our borders and the immigrants in cities across the country threatened with deportation. Come and bring a sign of support and your imagination willing to envision safety and well-being for all people.
Marylou Butler
president emerita
Southwestern College
Santa Fe
Safe rides
I hope the recent attention given by the Santa Fe New Mexican to the story of the senior services van driver, Don Bell, withdrawn from his job because of accidents involving tort claims against the city, will not lead people to believe that Bell was a reckless and unsafe driver (“City driver who caused accidents off streets,” June 26).
As a frequent passenger in his van for a very long time, I never failed to find him an extremely safe driver, cheerfully offering to unload shopping bags, escorting seniors to their doorsteps in bad weather and always solicitous. I am certain that many others share my high regard for Bell and appreciate our many safe rides with him.
Carolyn Grant
Santa Fe
Outrage justified
In response to Linda Chavez’s letter to the editor (“Driving displays of moral outrage,” July 5), the moral outrage of every American should be directed at the inhumane treatment of human beings, regardless of their legal or illegal status. Ignoring the plight of these human beings by not providing the most basic of care is reprehensible and goes against everything for which this country stands. America is better than this.
Cynthia Vigil
Santa Fe
Insulin a necessity
Sam Jackson’s comments about insulin pricing (“Rising insulin cost is disgrace,” Letters to the Editor, July 8), offer a misleading commentary on insulin pricing. Readers could be forgiven for thinking insulin was discovered almost 100 years ago like aspirin, and now drugmakers are grossly overcharging for an old product. In fact, the situation is much more complicated than Jackson would have you believe. For one, insulin manufacturing has changed dramatically over the years. Virtually no one uses the insulin to which Jackson speaks since the “recipes” are more sophisticated and are patented to allow makers to recoup the high cost of further developing this complicated drug.
As a Type 1 user of insulin for more than 35 years, I wish this drug was free. At the same time, I see no purpose in attacking drug companies, implying that they are cheating users of this drug. You attack them enough without thinking, and they will stop developing new types of insulin and their associated delivery systems. That might be OK for some people, but not for me.
Joe Turner
Santa Fe