For many months, the daily Air Quality Index on the weather page of the Santa Fe New Mexican has had a prediction of “25,” or “good.” Every day, the actual air quality number has been getting worse, as reported the next day in The New Mexican.
I can see and feel the pollutants in what used to be our clean air. It is now rare to be able to see the Jemez Mountains because of the haze. Everyone I encounter is coughing; our eyes are burning, and we have sore throats. People I speak to say they know it’s the smoke.
I want to know what conditions the “good” air quality predictions are based upon, and of what the worsening, sickening haze is comprised. I suspect prescribed burns. We are the people. These are our forests. And we breathe the air.
Gretchen Overman
Santa Fe
Need to know
“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be free … .” The words of Emma Lazarus, which have been the backbone of American immigration policy for the last 100-plus years, have now been bastardized by Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Donald Trump’s newest lackey. He added the words, “as long as they can stand on their own two feet” to justify this administration’s immigration policies. More telling was Cuccinelli’s comment that Lazarus was speaking only about Europeans. This is all you need to hear to know about the bias and racism rampant within this administration.
Mark Greenberg
Santa Fe
Will they listen?
The National Forest Service recently concluded a public comment period for the proposed 50,566 acre Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project, an intensive and ecologically impactful tree cutting and prescribed burning project focused on our Santa Fe area forests.
Thousands of comments supported comprehensive analysis, an environmental impact statement, including 4,600 comments that were submitted via WildEarth Guardians. Those comments, and many others, also requested that the Forest Service analyze the Santa Fe Conservation Alternative — an alternative plan that reduces fire risk while conserving the integrity and health of our forest.
Other comments urged the Forest Service to halt the project altogether because of myriad potential environmental impacts, including serious impacts to residents’ health from the substantial amounts of prescribed burn smoke this large-scale project would generate. I hope the Forest Service will hear this avalanche of opinion and choose to truly protect and preserve our unique and beautiful local forest.
Sarah Hyden
Santa Fe
Time’s running out
This lying, racist, con artist in the White House is dividing this country and the world to a point where a civil war, or a nuclear war, could happen. How religious people can support him is beyond me. God would not like him. The minorities of this country have to be aware of what he is doing, because what happened to the Jews in the 1930s and 1940s can happen to us.
Members of Congress should hurry and impeach Donald Trump, before it’s too late. The Democrats have to stop their childish behavior of insulting each other and pick Joe Biden for president. Also, they should stop their bad comments about former President Barack Obama, because all of them put together will never be as good as Obama.
Joe Gurule
Santa Fe