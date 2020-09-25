I want to express my gratitude and to congratulate all the brave and wise men and women who contributed to containing the Medio Fire. Eddie Baca, Porfirio Chavarria, the U.S. Forest Service, the hand crews, the pilots, the firefighters, the Burned Area Emergency Response team, everyone who managed not only the terrible fire but also the worry and fear of our community.
Every night at those 6 p.m. meetings on Facebook, the experts explained to us on big maps exactly what they were doing and why.
From cutting hand lines to keeping the fires heading downhill, to back burns, including the expertise of archaeologists about important cultural areas, all together minimized the destruction.
Thank you also for the planning in the past few years, firebreaks set in place and prescribed burns that cleared some of the most combustible areas of the national forest.
We all, Ski Santa Fe, Pacheco Canyon, the city and all the animals and trees and birds that could have been lost, thank you.
Dianna Woods
Santa Fe
Men in the mirror
When Mitch McConnell looks in a mirror, he sees two faces.
Steve Saylor
Santa Fe
Sound the alarm
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump refused to say that he would accept the results of the Nov. 3 election, once again blatantly and crudely telling America that he intends to use all means possible to stay in power.
He and his followers will contest all mail-in ballots and create chaos on election night and in the days that follow.
I am pleading with The New Mexican, the secretary of state and the governor to speak out, immediately and frequently, to broadcast the danger we are facing, and to plead with all New Mexicans to exercise their right to vote, early and not by mail.
Don Clark
Santa Fe
Attention, young people
In the 2016 election, only half of eligible voters 18 to 29 voted.
This age group represents the largest and most diverse group of voters in the country, and student interns and volunteers at New Mexico Public Interest Research Group are working to see more of their peers turn out and make their voices heard.
We did this by putting together a Civic Engagement Series Event on Sept. 22 on Zoom for students at the University of New Mexico, Central New Mexico Community College and New Mexico State University.
Speakers included Rodney Bowe, director of Men of Color Initiative at UNM and a board member with the ACLU of New Mexico, and Joe Starrs, director of the journalism and communications track and U.S. Programs at the Fund for American Studies, among others.
NM PIRG hopes to build on this event’s success by continuing to reach out to New Mexico students to help get as many young people registered to vote before the voter registration deadline.
Ivan Hernandez-Torres
Albuquerque
Another diversion
The question of the Supreme Court pick is simply another diversion by the Trump administration.
It keeps people busy thinking of anything except the necessity to vote, and vote early preferably, or by mail, since most of us have already made the decision about our choices.
If President Donald Trump wins, there will be nothing Democrats can do about the Supreme Court. If former Vice President Joe Biden wins, he can expand the court and add at least two more justices, since nothing in the law of the land says nine is the only number.
So let us concentrate on the two most important events in our world: wearing masks and doing whatever else necessary to keep COVID-19 at bay and preparing to vote.
Then live our daily lives as best we can otherwise. Keep it simple, keep it healthy and keep it happy.
S.D. Schutze
Taos
Blue’s the ticket
Republicans are not rushing to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat in support of President Donald Trump. They are doing it mostly for their own selfish goals especially because they fear that Joe Biden is going to win the election.
Now, more than ever, all Democrats, and also those who are not, need to use their vote to defeat Trump.
It is most important to have a Democrat as president. Biden would then be able to VETO any unreasonable bills that Republicans would try to pass. This would then keep those bills from being litigated and getting to the Supreme Court.
Most importantly, Trump needs to go, so that we the people, can get back the America we all know and respect.
Just vote blue up and down the ticket.
Rick Gonzales
Santa Fe
