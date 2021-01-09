These men’s groups who proudly support President Donald Trump are aptly named — they have the experience, judgment, wisdom and perspective of 8-year-old boys.
Margaret Armstrong
Santa Fe
Be prepared
Oddly, I find some small comfort in last week’s events. Donald Trump is now credited with losing the Senate and the presidency. Mitch McConnell lost his job. President-elect Joe Biden now has at least two years to enact an agenda that has a credible expectation of success. The last hurdle to Biden/Harris taking office has been overcome, except for the actual oath-taking.
Of the 70 million-plus Americans who voted for Trump, I assume many who did so are not conspiracy believers or segregationists. They are people who were scared of tax increases, more regulation, the Green New Deal and radical, violent change to achieve social and economic justice. Biden can and should alleviate those fears without sacrificing his beliefs and his agenda. For all of those Americans (and there are many, many) who had difficulty believing Black, brown and white Americans are treated differently by law enforcement, last week offered powerful proof that indeed they are — still.
Even though there are “just” 13 days as I write this until Trump loses his presidential powers, he can cause a lot of damage in under two weeks. Look what he did in just one day. And with every passing day, he has less and less to lose. Don’t be surprised. Be prepared.
Elizabeth Heller Allen
Santa Fe
Hypocrisy in action
The events Wednesday at the White House were the absolute height of hypocrisy and caused lasting damage to the image of the U.S. across the globe. Starting with the tame treatment of the domestic terrorists entering the Capitol building to the sudden change in opinion of Trump supporters in the House and Senate. Trump enablers are as guilty as the president himself for causing this terrorist attack on our democracy. In contrast to the violent treatment of peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters, with rubber bullets and tear gas, etc., police officers were mild toward domestic terrorists.
Who will make Republican hypocrites and the president accountable for the crime of inciting this insurgence? If not, how do we ever regain the trust of the rest of the world after this display of anti-democratic behavior? Is the systemic racism in this country ever going to stop? Make no mistake, the domestic terrorism and outright fascism, fueled by conspiracy theories, racism and white supremacists, will be a part of our lives until there are big changes in our society. I hope citizens will remember this the next time they vote.
Walter Thommes
Santa Fe
Whatever’s necessary
To our representatives in Congress: I want to support any actions you may take to ensure the United States is protected from a president who has demonstrated that he is deluded and is acting on his delusions. We are not safe. The president needs to be removed from office. The 25th Amendment seems appropriate. Please do what you can. Vice President Mike Pence can stand in on Jan. 20 for the inauguration ceremony. Thank you for doing whatever you can to protect all of us
Susan Nalder
Santa Fe
Apologize
An open letter to U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell: As a New Mexican, I am ashamed of you. As an American, I am offended by you. And as a voter, I am repulsed by you. I pray your constituents call on you to be accountable for your actions and flagrant disregard for our Constitution. Resign now with apologies or be removed from office in disgrace as a supporter of an attempted coup.
Jenny Crysler
Santa Fe
Complicit cops
The Washington Post article (U.S. Capitol breach raises questions about security,” Jan. 7) states “some officers were captured on videos appearing to stand back as rioters streamed inside.” “Appearing.” Another line in the article states, “… other police seemed to stand by, observing the disorder instead of stopping it.” “Seemed.”
I have seen the videos. They are not “fake” news. The police not only did nothing, I believe they were complicit in opening up the gates and ushering in the rioters. Now the story is that police did nothing because the rioters were white. That is just more inflammatory rhetoric, even though it is probably part of the lack of action. The police “seemed” to do nothing because they “appeared” to be complicit. People believe what they want, and I suppose they do not want to believe how deep corruption goes.
Susan Noel
Española
Failure of intelligence
It is surprising that the intelligence community of this country allowed the insurrection Wednesday to happen. The FBI, and the national intelligence community by association, were and are well aware of the danger and hostile nature of the white supremacist groups in the country. They were and are also aware of the dangerous rhetoric of their commander-in-chief who incited the insurrection. Why, then, did they not anticipate the problem and act to defend our country from this assault? The responsible mayor of Washington, D.C., Muriel Bowser, was aware of the problem and called for reinforcements.
The national intelligence and Capitol Police leadership must be questioned, and they should be replaced for their inept lack of action. President Donald Trump must also be held responsible or else he sets an example for potential problems of insurrection and treason in our country. It does not go unnoticed that if this had been a Black Lives Matter event, the police would have been more involved.
National intelligence failed our country.
José Griego, Ph.D.
Embudo
