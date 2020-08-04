I can meet friends for a quick lunch and a round of golf, play tennis with a neighbor, shop at the farmers market, camp in one of our state parks with family and join friends for outdoor dining. Why then can’t I walk through the Santa Fe Botanical Garden? Tennis rackets, golf clubs or camping equipment are not needed. Come alone or bring a friend and enjoy the beauty and the serenity of the garden. The botanical garden is a local treasure where you can see and learn about the native plants, cactuses and the grasses of New Mexico.
The Denver Botanic Gardens; the Bellevue Botanical Garden in Bellevue, Wash.; the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix; the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens in Vail, Colo.; the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum near Tucson, Ariz.; and the San Diego Botanic Garden are all welcoming the public to come and enjoy their gardens. When will we welcome visitors to our botanical garden?
Suzanne Davis
Santa Fe
A great read
I want to let Milan Simonich know that I unfailingly read his column. Even though I don’t always agree with him (probably less than 20 percent of the time), I’d like to see evidence of this cast of thousands (which is quite doubtful) alluded to by Earl Potter step forward and speak up (“Parting company,” Letters to the Editor, July 27).
An army of one just doesn’t convince me.
I like Simonich’s style, which is reminiscent of the late great Chicago Tribune writer Mike Royko. Royko’s writing was described as caustic and cantankerous. Works for me.
So just keep on writing, dude.
Fred Flatt
Santa Fe
Watch the receipts
Check grocery store receipts carefully. Today I bought meat and, upon driving partway home, decided to pull over and look at the receipt. The weight of the meat per pound reflected on the receipt was double compared to the actual weight shown on the printed meat label. I went back to customer service and was reimbursed. I was told that the meat scales were off and that the problem was being addressed. Had I not checked, I would have been among the many people unknowingly paying double for their meat.
Teresa Trujillo
Santa Fe
Too much delay
I see every day cars lined up for the people to get tested. What I do not understand is how long it takes to find out if people have COVID-19. If it takes up two to three weeks for them to find out, how many people can they come in contract with and spread the sickness? The virus is a major problem, but the delay in getting test results back seems to me to be a large part of the problem.
Paul Moore
Santa Fe
Upsetting the cart
I am a 35-year resident in the same house southeast of town.
Last week, I had completed shopping for my family at Eldorado Market. I had a lot of items in my cart and didn’t want to lift the cart from the sidewalk to parking level. I will be 70 this year and have gray hair.
My cart was empty and admittedly occupying half the sidewalk. A woman skirted the cart neatly. I turned to push it out of the way when a gray-haired man (with mask) violently pushed my cart onto its side in the gravel. “Idiot!” he screamed as he stormed off. I had no words to utter through my two masks, got into my car quickly and practiced the breathing I learned in yoga.
Was this necessary? It certainly shook this grandma up! The market is a mellow, safe place to shop.
M. Heller
Santa Fe
Cruelty on the border
So now migrant children are held in hotels and then expelled across the border. Under Trump’s administration, families seeking asylum or better lives in the U.S. have been ripped apart. Children have been caged, without their parents, in government “shelters” and recently shipped to hotels in border towns, where they have been “detained.” Now, without their parents, children are being expelled across the border. Does President Donald Trump’s cruelty know no bounds? Would this be happening if the children and their families were white?
Betty Katz Sperlich
Santa Fe
Change to avoid collapse
When you see an iceberg, you only see the tip. One-tenth of the whole thing; nine-tenths is underwater. When something terrible happens, politicians respond with thoughts and prayers and sometimes with legislation to make it look like they’re doing something, legislation that occasionally makes slight improvement but rarely any significant change.
Police brutality is terrible; it is only one tip of our iceberg. Other tips include racism, mass incarceration, income inequality, climate change, inadequate health care, inadequate education, unemployment, homelessness, and on and on. So many tips. We must address each of these tips, but what is actually needed is change in the nine-tenths of the iceberg, our whole system.
Such changes might include, for example, campaign finance reform, eliminating the Electoral College, universal voting registration, radical change in the judicial/penal system and so on. Do you feel helpless to affect any change in our system? You are not. Bringing about change will take dedication and work. If we do not change this whole corrupt system, our country is in danger of collapse.
Doug Puryear
Santa Fe
Private prisons help
A recent My View (“Mass incarceration fueled by for-profit prisons,” Generation Next, July 3) seeks to blame private-sector corrections contractors for the serious issue of mass incarceration. However, the facts show that public-private partnerships have actually helped states like New Mexico serve the interests of incarcerated men and women.
Private-sector contractors house just 8 percent of the U.S. prison population nationally and have zero say on the length and nature of prison sentences in New Mexico. The reason these partnerships exist is that starting in the 1980s, conditions got so bad in public corrections systems — overcrowding, aging facilities, declining services and more — states turned to the private sector for help. For over 35 years, our members have worked with Democratic and Republican state and national leaders to be part of the solution. Banning contractors in New Mexico would greatly exacerbate existing problems in the state’s correctional system.
There’s no doubt there are important criminal justice issues to address, but this critical discussion must be based on facts.
Alexandra Wilkes
Day 1 Alliance
Washington, D.C.
Lack of balance
Just read The New Mexican’s article (“Heinrich calls for resignation of Bernalillo County sheriff,” July 21) about the political dust-up between Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich. I was shocked at how agonizingly one-sided the reporting was. Not a single word from Gonzales’ statement on the issue, not a one, in the initial report.
Reuben Montes
Santa Fe
