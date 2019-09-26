All good things must come to an end. Without a finish line, an all-volunteer running event would be even more challenging to organize and present. After nine annual events spanning 117.9 miles and more than 10,000 runners, the Santa Fe Thunder Half Marathon has reached its finish line with respect to my tenure as race founder and director.
I offer heartfelt thanks to the hundreds of volunteers, public safety officers, artists and participants who helped create “The Race Different.” The race enabled our organization to help children around the world, and I will treasure the past decade, welcoming the running community from around the country and world to Santa Fe. In the words of author Christopher McDougall, “We were born to run; we were born because we run.” See you in the mountains, and thanks to all who made The Race Different a unique gathering during its nine-year run.
Joseph Karnes
Santa Fe
Support carbon tax
Each person makes decisions about a mode of transportation, heating and cooling, and what to eat. A carbon tax would have the effect of informing every one of those decisions without interference from a government entity.
If gasoline or diesel fuel were $6 per gallon more, more people would buy hybrid and electric vehicles. If the price of air travel went up by 50 percent, more people would travel by train, spurring investment in high speed rail. If the cost of electricity doubled, more people and businesses would install solar panels on their roofs.
A carbon tax could be revenue neutral, so middle- and low-income households would receive a refund that they could use to invest in energy-saving technology. Bottom line: A carbon tax is the only way to solve an urgent, existential problem that needs action now.
Jack Hicks
Santa Fe
Taking it in
Is there a hidden cost to the Forest Service’s ongoing and future prescribed burns on 50,000 acres of our forest? Ask yourself how many times a government agency has told you something is safe and it turned out to be deadly. The Forest Service tells us that breathing smoke from its prescribed burns is safe. No one knows exactly how much wood smoke and particulate matter can cause irreparable damage to humans. Do you like the uncertainty of breathing this toxic smoke? Will the federal government take care of Forest Service employees if they get sick from breathing the smoke?
If you don’t like the odds, contact your local, state and federal officials and insist on an environmental impact statement to protect the health of our community.
Fred King
Santa Fe
Making us proud
Santa Fe youth, you make us proud. You give us hope. You are changing the world. Thank you.
Donna Pacheco
Tesuque
Not rational
You state in your editorial (“Tuition plan a good start; now about those colleges … ,” Our View, Sept. 19), without qualification, that the governor’s education funding plan is good “as long as oil and gas money holds out.” When did you forget that burning fossil fuels is killing our only planet and everything on it? As our striking youth so clearly said recently, we must transition to clean, green energy ASAP. The new green economy will support a new way of life where all can survive and thrive if we commit to making it happen. Stalling that transition and squeezing the last gasps from the life-destroying fossil fuel industry is not a rational option.
Karen Keeney
Cerrillos