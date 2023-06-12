I think that if a person writes a book, and someone else thinks it has enough value to publish, it should be. What’s more, that book, along with all the others, ought to be available to anyone who might want to read it. I don’t even care, in the case of nonfiction, if it’s true or not. As long as no libelous aspersions are cast, I say print it. Put it in the library and the bookstore.
Now, on the other side of the coin are, for example, the governors of states like Florida, Iowa and Texas, just to name a few. These folks do not seem to agree with me. My best guess is that they are scared, no, make that terrified of losing. Money, power, position and status are all some people cling to and if someone else has a slightly different take on things, it causes those with a limited scope to panic and to do rash things. Like ban books.
Phillip Kehoe
Santa Fe
Infrastructure, please
Memo to the governor and Legislature: Regarding the recent windfall of $581 million, I offer a recommendation for an appropriate expenditure. This is the ideal use for fixing the infrastructure of roads and bridges ("State on track for windfall of $581M of oil, gas revenue," June 9). This is a one-time expenditure that greatly improves the state of New Mexico.
Tom Minton
Santa Fe
Music privilege
Recently, tears welled up in my eyes as I experienced a stunning musical performance at the Basilica Cathedral of St. Francis of Assisi. It was the venue for the final performance of this year’s Santa Fe Symphony Season. The concert opened with violin soloist David Feldberg leading the Santa Fe Chamber Ensemble in a beguiling performance of The Lark Ascending by Ralph Vaughan William. Glorious is the only appropriate description of the performance of Requiem by Dan Forrest, featuring the ensemble and the Santa Fe Symphony chorus conducted by maestra Carmen Flórez-Mansi. The magnificent full chorus also featured soprano Joanna Armstrong, whose voice was both lovely and powerful along with Zadrian Baker, boy soprano and Thomasluke Flórez-Mansi, tenor, who are participants in the Santa Fe Symphony youth program.
I have rarely heard more moving and sensitive performances anywhere in the world. The concert was free, the Cathedral was packed and the performers received two standing ovations. I thought the applause would never stop. We are both lucky and privileged to have music of this quality here in the high desert of New Mexico. Next year is the Symphony’s 40th Anniversary season. Don’t miss it!
Kathe MacLaren
Santa Fe
Ban forever chemicals
Your newspaper has reported that state regulators will decide whether they should hold a formal hearing on a petition that seeks a ban on cancer-causing chemicals in fossil fuel operations, and the repeal of a trade secrets rule allowing companies to conceal hazardous chemicals ("State sets hearing on PFAS in fracking," June 8). As a physician, I strongly support the proposal to hold a hearing and also strongly recommend that cancer-causing chemicals be banned in fossil fuel operations.
Regarding "trade secrets," it is clear that this rule can be used by fossil fuel companies to hide their use of harmful chemicals, and the rule should absolutely be repealed. I am aware that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham supports protecting people from PFAS (“forever chemicals”) used by the military and other industries, and I welcome our governor's support for common-sense rules to protect New Mexicans from the oil and gas industry's toxic waste.
Robert Bernstein, M.D.
president, New Mexico Chapter
of Physicians for Social Responsibility
Santa Fe
Sinking DeSantis
Regarding Doreen Bailey’s excellent letter chastising Ron DeSantis for transporting asylum-seekers to California (“Scrounging scapegoats from New Mexico,” Letters to the Editor, June 8), apparently, DeSantis is now no more than a lowly scapegoat herder.