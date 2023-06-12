I think that if a person writes a book, and someone else thinks it has enough value to publish, it should be. What’s more, that book, along with all the others, ought to be available to anyone who might want to read it. I don’t even care, in the case of nonfiction, if it’s true or not. As long as no libelous aspersions are cast, I say print it. Put it in the library and the bookstore. 

Now, on the other side of the coin are, for example, the governors of states like Florida, Iowa and Texas, just to name a few. These folks do not seem to agree with me. My best guess is that they are scared, no, make that terrified of losing. Money, power, position and status are all some people cling to and if someone else has a slightly different take on things, it causes those with a limited scope to panic and to do rash things. Like ban books.  

Phillip Kehoe

