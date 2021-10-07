I was appalled to see the news that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is pushing hydrogen as a path forward for New Mexico (“Groups worry about governor’s hydrogen hub plan,”
Oct. 6).
A recent peer-reviewed study in Energy Science & Engineering shows that so-called “blue” hydrogen (produced with natural gas) is worse for the climate than coal (bit.ly/307ZatS). The governor needs to listen to New Mexicans who want a livable future, and not the oil and gas industry.
Johnnemann Nordhagen
Santa Fe
Able to choose
I am one of the “older liberal women past their reproductive efficiency” who attended the recent abortion rally in Santa Fe (“Hundreds in Santa Fe rally in support of reproductive freedom,” Oct. 3). In a now-deleted online post, the commenter presumed to speak for my body as well as my spiritual health. I am quite able and willing to determine both for myself as I choose, a word that seems to escape many who believe that sperm should forever be honored and its purpose upheld. Interesting, isn’t it, that men who have not experienced a pregnancy should determine the outcome?
Sandra Schackel
Santa Fe
Choose good but imperfect
So, President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are falling. Why? He got out of a disastrous war in Afghanistan, but not perfectly. He is managing the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, but not perfectly. He is trying to handle a huge influx of immigrants, but not perfectly. He is working with Congress on bills to improve infrastructure, global environment, poverty and voting rights. Here, he faces a Republican stonewall and filibuster plus a Supreme Court packed (without a filibuster) by conservatives. You could say not perfect.
In the midterm elections, voters can vote for the party that is trying to do the right things, but imperfectly, or vote for the party that is strongly opposed to Biden’s agenda. The Republican Party is anxiously awaiting the return of former President Donald Trump, the man who is trying to destroy democracy. People who hate mask and vaccine mandates, love guns, hate women’s right to choose are almost all Republicans. Vote for the good but imperfect over the clearly bad.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
Slow down development
Those of us living on the south side have noticed quite a boom in residential construction, with even more planned. This part of Santa Fe is starting to look like Bernalillo. The developers tell the city planners that all this building is to meet demand and to create affordable housing. Affordable for whom? Certainly not the public employees who commute to Santa Fe. As the article (“Average home cost in working-class area $401K,” Oct. 5) points out, available housing is being grabbed by folks from way outside New Mexico. I think it is time to stop the building while this community decides what it wants to look like, how much traffic it can bear and whether it is going to have enough water.
David Komito
Santa Fe
