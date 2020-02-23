Congratulations, Mr. Mayor ("Santa Fe mayor backs Bloomberg," Feb. 20). You just endorsed for president a sexist, racist, arrogant, out-of-touch individual who has referred to women as "horse-faced lesbians" and "fat broads," mocked transgender rights and has stated that black and Latino males "don't know how to behave in the work place." Where is your judgment?
William E. Beardsley
Santa Fe
Not stealing
A recent letter (“More good news,” Feb. 2) suggests that “entitlements such as Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security” should be abolished because they are “little more than legalized stealing.” We want to be perfectly clear; entitlements such as Medicare and Social Security are not “stealing” because during a working lifetime (whether with for an employer or self-employed), workers pay into Medicare and Social Security programs through payroll tax deductions. These are considered contributory entitlement programs. As such, these workers are indeed “entitled” to those benefits when they retire. In short, these benefits were earned and using them is not legalized stealing.
Michele Medinsky, Ph.D.
James Bond, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
Remember history
In a recent letter (“Trump’s America is not safe for us,” Feb. 7) we learned that a poll in Germany showed people believe Donald Trump poses the greatest threat to world peace, more than the current leaders of North Korea, Russia or China. It is not surprising that Germans would recognize this, as in the 1930s they had a leader who promised to Make Germany Great Again.
Richard Rowe
Santa Fe
New cabinet
President Donald Trump granted clemency to Rod Blagojevich, Michael Milken, Bernard Kerik, Edward DeBartolo Jr., among others. It looks like he is recruiting for next term’s cabinet.
Daniel Kane
Santa Fe
GOP abandons vision
Regarding the subhead of the story (“GOP drives toward acquittal,” Jan. 30), which ran on the front page of The New Mexican (“Lawyer argues anything done to get reelected is ‘in public interest’ and not an impeachable offense,” Jan. 30), I guess that would include shooting people on Fifth Avenue and assassinating leaders of foreign governments. It will give Donald Trump and the rest of the rotten cabal carte blanche going forward.
When the Senate voted to acquit Trump, it was the birth of a new country, a new government. It was the death of the U.S. Constitution. Until we take back our democracy, officially, we will be living in a tyrannical authoritarian regime. And let’s be clear, this is not Trump: This is the GOP, the entire party, which is explicitly, not implicitly, abandoning the vision that has guided this country for 244 years.
Katherine Bueler
Santa Fe
By any measure
I agree with Gordon Davis ("Qualified for Congress," Letters to the Editor, Feb. 2) that next member of Congress from Northern New Mexico needs to have the personal background and political experience in Washington, D.C., to hit the ground running.
Candidate Teresa Leger Fernandez has both. Born in Las Vegas, N.M., she is a former acequia commissioner and is intimately familiar with Northern New Mexico’s water and land challenges. Leger Fernandez's educational accomplishments range from Head Start to Yale to graduation from Stanford Law School. Her political experience in Washington includes presidential appointments as White House Fellow and vice chair of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.
By any measure, Santa Fe lawyer Leger Fernandez has both the background and political experience in Washington to be a strong and effective representative for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District.
Sterling Grogan
Santa Fe
