If Iranian General Qassim Soleimani has American blood on his hands ("Top Iranian general Qassim Soleimani killed in U.S. strike," Jan. 3), it is only because the infantile American government chose to believe false "intelligence" and invade a sovereign country (Iraq) for no legitimate reason; the American CIA (the late Kermit Roosevelt, former chief of the CIA's Near East and Africa division, and the late former CIA Director Allen Dulles) chose regime change for a duly elected Iranian government in 1953. If you want to blame someone, start with former Vice President Dick Cheney and former President George W. Bush.
Ken Earle
Santa Fe
Trump's solution to change narrative ⏤ war
“The Antichrist is clever. He will use your virtues to enslave you.” These words, from Terrence Malick’s A Hidden Life, shoot through the mind like an electric shock, illuminating in an instant what has happened to President Donald Trump’s so-called evangelical Christian worshippers.
Trump is worried that impeachment might succeed. How to stop it? The age-old solution: Go to war. It’s Wag the Dog again. A year ago, former defense secretary Gen. James Mattis said the Department of Defense would not execute an unlawful order while he was in charge. He is no longer in charge. The adults have left the room. Now, nothing prevents Trump from doing any crazy thing that comes into his mind.
St. Paul, in Ephesians 6:12, reminded us, “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” I am worried.
Claude Phipps
Santa Fe
Menace of potholes
After much lively discussion with Santa Fe city officials regarding the unsatisfactory menace of potholes on the short stretch of Old Pecos Trail between Rodeo and Arroyo Chamiso roads, I have been advised by a City Council official that the city’s poor performance in maintaining this stretch of road derives from a squabble between the city and state; this section of road is a state highway, and pothole repair might not be a city responsibility.
I don’t know what the law says, but I warmly encourage the mayor and the governor to have lunch together (no lawyers invited), and come to a friendly, cooperative plan to do what is right and allowed by law, for city and state taxpayers. Mayor Alan Webber and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, does that sound like a good idea?
James Vandernaald
Santa Fe
Climate crisis up front
On the front page of a recent Santa Fe New Mexican ("With help, 'Tuff' dog gets home," Jan. 7), was a lovely story about a lost dog getting home. On pages A-2 and A-9 are articles concerning the climate crisis (more specifically, the deadly wildfires in Australia). I applaud both the article concerning the dog and the articles concerning the climate crisis. However, I have seen on several occasions that the paper places articles concerning the biggest challenge to the existence of humanity in the paper's inner pages in favor of a front-page sports or human interest story, and I find this disturbing.
Please place climate crisis stories above the fold on A-1. This way, even the casual observer or passerby of a newsstand will be reminded of the crisis we all face.
Elliott Maizel
Santa Fe
Here to serve
We were delighted to have an article in The New Mexican (“ 'Home away from home’ for expectant mothers,” Jan. 5) last Sunday about the Santa Fe Birth Center. Olivia Harlow, the reporter, did a fine job.
There was one missing piece, however; how to contact us. We can be reached by email — santafebirthcenter@gmail.com — or by phone, 505-780-5030. For more information, go to our website at santafebirthcenter.com. We look forward to serving the Santa Fe community. Thanks for the article!
Meria Loeks
founder and director
Santa Fe Birth Center
Santa Fe
