Birth control is solution to climate change
The Santa Fe New Mexican ran a Washington Post op-ed (“How do we feed the planet without frying it?,” Another View, Aug. 17) that made some good suggestions for changes in human behavior to sustain the planet and human population.
As too often is the case, the piece avoided the most needed change in human behavior — substantial reduction in reproduction through universal, effective contraception. Was the reason fear of offending religions, which strongly oppose reduced reproduction and effective contraception? They recognized long ago that reproduction is one means to increase adherents and power.
To feed the planet without frying it, we must stabilize population through universal adoption of replacement reproduction — each person produces at most one child; some, two.
Glen Smerage
Santa Fe
Funny and moving
For those who think they have to get on a plane to New York to see first-rate theater, need only to drop into the superb New Mexico Actors Lab production of 4,000 Miles, housed at Teatro Paraguas through Aug. 25. Broadway actress Suzanne Lederer leads a cast of fine actors, guided impeccably by Director Robert Benedetti. We in Santa Fe should be grateful for artistic directors of NMAL, Benedetti and Nicholas Ballas, for their deep commitment to bringing professional theater to our community. Bravo and thank you, NMAL. We eagerly await your fifth season.
Barbara Burnett
Santa Fe
Gun-toting stranger
The first time I saw the gun-toting Donald Trump supporter dude now abuzz in the local news was in Whole Foods (“Uneasy on the Plaza,” Roundhouse Roundup, Aug. 18). I was more astounded than if I had seen Elvis and D.B. Cooper in there having a beer together. He was donning Trump 2020 gear and strutting through the store like a stud duck garnering more than a few looks. I guess he could read my face and looked back at me with an attitude and said, “You’re probably for Sanders.” At least he didn’t spit his Copenhagen at me.
Richard Dean Jacob
Santa Fe
Fifty years ago
A recent Santa Fe New Mexican article brought back great memories of Woodstock (“‘A moment in history that had to be preserved,’” Aug. 11. And I wasn’t even there — but I was supposed to be. As a reporter for the Associated Press in Albany, N.Y., I had been assigned to cover the musical event in upstate New York. (New York AP didn’t think Woodstock would be much of a story and declined to send anyone from the Big Apple.) I had just landed a job teaching journalism at Michigan State University, however, and needed to head to East Lansing, Mich., just before the Woodstock weekend. In turn, the Albany bureau decided to send a new staffer with the perfect name — Naomi Rock — to report on what turned out to be the story of the year.
Kay Lockridge
Santa Fe