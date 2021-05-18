Regarding the commentary ("Weep for both Israelis and Palestinians," May 17) reprinted from the Washington Post, Congress has requested $3.3 billion in aid to Israel this year. Is this the path toward peace?
Jenny Johnson
Santa Fe
Move along, GOP
The May 15 photograph on the front page of the New Mexican of our governor showed an insulting and inappropriate T-shirt, depicting her with an Adolf Hitler mustache and the words, "Not my dictator." These shirts were being sold at a state convention of the Republican Party being held in Texas. It seems that members of the GOP are continuing the tactics and attitudes of former President Donald Trump: innuendo and unfounded character assassination. GOP, isn't it time to move on?
R. Burke
Santa Fe
Victory path
The Sunday article on the New Mexico GOP convention in Texas indicated that the GOP is looking for votes ("GOP focuses on future in Day 2 of the convention," May 16). Well, I can suggest an easy, three-point method for the GOP to win back New Mexico voters. First, embrace the Ninth Commandment: Thou shalt not lie. Make the GOP the bastion of verifiable truth. Second, disavow fascism and fascists. Build a platform based on stances on issues, like a balanced budget, rather than a personality cult. Third, heck, you don’t need a third. Do the first two, and I might even vote for them.
Marc Bonem
Santa Fe
Wrong look
It's not the loss of the mural by Gustavo Guzman so much as it is the encroachment, by another "Phoenix Modern" abomination, upon the edge of our historic district.
Stephen Dubinsky
Santa Fe
Fountain dreaming
Imagine how refreshing it would be to have a wonderful water fountain in the center of the Plaza, in place of the obelisk. In a city and state thirsting for water, this flowing, bubbling water would satisfy all. Please consider it and imagine it.
Cathy Magni
Santa Fe
So many lies
I see media commentators are saluting Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney for standing up to the "big lie" being perpetrated by most Republican politicians. The lie that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. That she was willing to sacrifice her position as the head of the Republican House Caucus, and perhaps her seat in Congress, is viewed as a measure of her fealty to truth.
I urge my friends on the left to remember that Liz Cheney was silent as her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, perpetuated the big lie of Saddam Hussein's weapons of mass destruction, leading us to the disastrous Middle Eastern wars.
While I am pleased that Rep. Cheney has at last discovered ethics, it might have been good if she could have stood against the spending of blood and treasure for the not-so-hidden agenda of her father and his oil industry cronies.
Jim Klukkert
Santa Fe
Not so different
With the destruction of the Guzman mural, something about Santa Fe has died for me. I had believed — naively — that things precious and irreplaceable would be preserved here. That was one of the things that made Santa Fe different. Now I know that, with enough money, anything of worth can be destroyed here. Santa Fe — different?
Bill Mathews
Santa Fe
Monitor traffic, please
I want to thank the Santa Fe police officer who caught the attention of the driver trying to make a left-hand turn recently out of the Sprouts parking lot onto Zafarano Drive. This is a difficult spot with Lowe's right across the way. Maybe some aren't aware that the traffic circle just to the west will quickly get them in the direction they want to go. I'd love to see more traffic monitoring in our city regarding speeding and compliance with stop signs and signals. Today was a start.
Wendy Coleman
Santa Fe
