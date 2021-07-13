Years ago, I worked with a caterer and then-Gov. Bill Richardson hired us to entertain Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson several times. Bill pushed the Spaceport as only Bill could. Many of us thought he was crazy. I think now we should all stand and give Bill a hand.
John Vogel
Santa Fe
Listen to Berry
Maine state Rep. Seth Berry’s excellent My View column (“Learn from Maine, avoid disaster,” July 11) reminds us that what’s past is prologue. It stands out among The New Mexican’s many published articles on this issue as a factual and sobering recounting of the actual damage done by granting control of a public franchise for private gain to an investor-owned utility with a complex, foreign-owned corporate structure and powerful profit motive.
Berry’s column documents the “irreversible harm” to the citizens of Maine of the 2008 Avangrid acquisition of Central Maine Power. It is a story of mismanagement, corporate avarice, and the worst customer satisfaction ranking in three consecutive national surveys. To dance with this devil, expecting a different outcome, is willful blindness. New Mexico deserves better, and ratepayers should oppose this merger.
Alexa Bradford
Santa Fe
Stop the merger
Re: Avangrid/Iberdrola takeover of PNM. The New Mexican has done an excellent job of printing great articles and columns regarding this pending "merger." The piece from Ron Flax-Davidson ("PRC must protect distributed energy resources," My View, June 28) said it all. Avangrid tried to get rid of the credits that Maine citizens received for their rooftop solar by revoking credits to their bills. That's also known as the meter running backwards. This makes a mockery of all the New Mexicans who have invested in rooftop solar.
The Seth Berry My View ("Learn from Maine, avoid disaster," July 11) also is worth reading. He is the House chairman of the Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology. His piece is damning; Maine is now legislating to be free of Avangrid. Then there's the front-page article by Rick Ruggles ("Rarely heard of, officials have major impact on N.M. utilities," July 12 highlighting the role of the hearing examiners. They are in charge of discovering if Avangrid is as legitimate as their lawyers and their newspaper advertisements claim. The upshot is that the process goes through an overtly excruciating process, with five people making a decision for all of New Mexico. This must be stopped.
Paul Thacher
Santa Fe
Monumental
Kudos to Anita Warren's suggestion for a new Plaza monument. It's one of the best ideas I've heard ("History should be center of Plaza," Letters to the Editor, July 12).
Allen Gutheim
Santa Fe
Focus on history
I am writing to support the suggestion of Anita Warren to place plaques around the Plaza center (perhaps a fountain) that represent the historical groups (Ancestral, Puebloans, Spanish, Mexican, Anglo) that have contributed to the evolution of our city and state. This would move the focus from one contentious statue to an ongoing appreciation of the our unique, 400-year-old history.
Maggie Magee
Santa Fe
Amateurs at work
I remember a once-upon-a-time story. Several cops were on duty in front of a bank. Along the sidewalk were some out-of-towners armed with chains and ropes, having no apparent purpose there. The cops called their alcalde and jefe. They decided to have the cops quit their posts and sworn duties. In case these rascally knaves robbed the bank, it was best that no police be present and risk injuring the rapscallions. When it was robbed and the guilty villains were captured, Alcalde de Weeber, Jefe Andres and Abogado de Ciudad Maria agreed it was good policing. The ne'er-do-wells were required to do 20 minutes of community service — at their convenience. The bank did not get its money back and de Webeer decided repairing the broken doors and windows would mar the historic streetscape.
Thus, history in Hickville run by amateurs.
Ken Earle
Santa Fe
Seriously? Bill Richardson had a hand in sucking up to big money. The average citizen in New Mexico got a hand up his...
