To all bicyclists, thank you to those of you who have bells or other ways of warning pedestrians you are coming from behind them. I’d also like to say some of us walking may be hard of hearing or deaf. We may or may not hear your bell or your shout. Please make sure the pedestrian acknowledges your warning. And pedestrians, please acknowledge you hear the warning.
I am severely hearing impaired and wear hearing aids. Even so, I may not hear you. I try to stay aware and check behind me if I want to move across a path, but I’m not perfect. Many times I am startled as a rider rushes past me. I will gladly step to the side, if needed, for you to get by easily and safely. But I have to know you are coming. Thank you for your consideration. Let’s all, bicyclists and pedestrians, work to be more aware.
Alexandra Fischer
Santa Fe
Bad messenger
If you would like us to take global warming seriously, would you please get rid of your spokesperson, a 16-year-old who questions nothing? Bring on some intelligent, unbiased people who will address all sides of the issue.
Maria Sanchez
Santa Fe
Between the lines
If you endorse a candidate who snarlingly promoted policy adjudicated as racist or if you spend tax dollars erecting signs that I believe promote hatred against the homeless, with knowledge that this class of citizens are disproportionately people of color, you just might be a racist. That’s true however blandly you present yourself.
Three decades ago, during the regime of another mayor I saw as insipidly racist, I did the lion’s share of my retail shopping in Albuquerque. Looks like I’ll be going down there again to give my 7.88 cents’ worth, instead of the 8.44 cents here.
Colin Lincoln Holloway
Lower Colonias, Pecos
Ahead of the curve
A recent New York Times had an article on Helen Branswell, a reporter at Stat, a medical and science news website (“The medical news site that saw the coronavirus coming months ago,” New York Times, March 30). On Jan. 4, Stat published Branswell’s report of a “growing cluster of unexplained pneumonia cases” in central China. There was some indication, she said, of “a new virus, and perhaps even a new coronavirus.”
Had we still the Pandemic Response Team that the president in his infinite wisdom disbanded in 2018, these guys would have sprung to action and we, the American people, would have learned of the serious threat in early January, not in mid-March, and my friends would not have gone to New York for the Armory Show in early March where they contracted the virus.
I say President Donald Trump is directly responsible for their plight. They should sue him for all he is worth.
Werner Grob
Santa Fe
Use blood draws
This is a suggestion in response to the editorial, (“Test everyone: That’s how to get ahead of the virus,” Our View, March 29). For those of us who have to have periodic blood drawn for chronic conditions, in my case on a quarterly basis for rheumatoid arthritis, have the COVID-19 and/or antibody test done at the same time. This may be a way to increase the number of people who are tested until more test kits are available. It also would be a way to reduce the duplication of services. In addition, the antibody test could be administered again the next time blood is drawn to determine any changes from the previous test.
David A. Carr
Santa Fe
Thanks, Kaune’s
We wish to thank The New Mexican for its recent feature article on Kaune’s Neighborhood Market (“We’re gonna be here,” March 23). We are longtime customers of Kaune’s who go there almost every day. Cheryl Sommer and her entire staff are always completely professional and wonderfully personal and especially so in this time of unprecedented national difficulty. They are providing an essential and invaluable service to the people of Santa Fe, and they are providing it with a warm and caring human touch at some risk to their own health and that of their families. Theirs is a true and touching community spirit.
All Santa Feans should be extremely proud of the dedicated people of Kaune’s; we certainly are and we are proud to be among their loyal customers and friends. To Cheryl and to everybody on the Kaune’s staff, we say a sincere and heartfelt “thank you.”
Steve and Dottie Diamant
Santa Fe
