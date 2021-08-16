President Joe Biden is my hero and should be yours. He had the courage to carry through with what former President Donald Trump already had started and end a war that had gone on too long and taken too many lives. It is a terrible situation in Afghanistan, but another month or another year would not change the outcome because the Afghan people will not defend their own country. Twenty years of training and equipping the Afghan military — only to have them run away when confronted by the Taliban. The women need to rise up and bear arms. They seem to be more courageous than the men. Not one more American soldier should die or be maimed, and not one more dollar from the treasury should be spent on this war. We accomplished our mission years ago.
Col. A. Jane Carson
U.S. Army, retired
Santa Fe
Reduce class size
As Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education and administrators discuss how to spend the $20 million in pandemic relief funds, consider this: Extensive research indicates decreasing class size is an optimal way to increase student achievement across all subjects and grade levels. The goal is to extend learning time, right? Small classes achieve that by allowing teachers to more effectively focus on each student and specifically address all manner of learning inequities. Everyone has an Individual Education Plan! Small classes also dramatically improve teacher overload, burnout and low morale. Mastery of curricula goes up, student dropout rates go down, and classroom management and discipline problems diminish. Smaller classes work (for all students).
Suzanne Roepke
Santa Fe
Water, please
I agree with observations deploring the condition of Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe. There is another issue that centers on the safety and well-being of the golfers, a majority of whom are elderly. There is no public drinking water on the course. There are plastic water bottles for sale at the snack bar, but the water fountains have been shut off for months. Most of us carry refillable water containers but, unless you can fill them under the faucets in the restrooms, there are no other refilling options. There are hands-free water refilling stations on the market if COVID-19 contamination is the issue. Dehydration and heat stroke are a real risk because of our elevation and climate.
Patrick Delaney
Santa Fe
Why a fence?
I am curious about the city process that gave permission to fence in Indian Market and charge $20 per person to gain access to usually public space. When the process began, there were COVID-19 restrictions citywide, but that is not the case currently.
Brian Clarke
Santa Fe
Hardly enchanting
Our highways are a trash heap of paper, plastics, broken furniture, rubber tires and abandoned vehicles. The motor home sitting on southbound Interstate 25 has been there more than a month. I notice these things as I make the round-trip commute to Albuquerque. Trash and even gas grills flying from the back of pickups are a road hazard. Jobs should be created so the “out of work” entrepreneurs on the street corners can have employment opportunities. What happened to the sponsorship of roadway segments? I hope visitors to our state have darkly tinted glass because there is nothing enchanting on our roadways.
Lois Brichta
Santa Fe
