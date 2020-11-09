Presidential candidate Joe Biden is now President-elect Biden. True to his form of breaking norms, President Donald Trump will not honor the process. He will litigate and agitate for civil unrest as he continues to channel our collective id. It appears that the worst president in our nation’s history won over 5 million more votes than he did in 2016. Not to be discounted, Biden won more popular votes than any presidential candidate in our history (and Trump the second-most votes). We remain a deeply divided and polarized nation.
Trump’s divide-and-conquer legacy leaves behind a Disunited States of America, but we must find a way back to a mutually sustainable coexistence that seeks common ground over entrenched warfare. After four years of our confabulator in chief’s kleptocratic and manifestly corrupt tenure, our nation stands poised to begin the hard work of reconstruction — a freighted word that means more than simply repairing our failing infrastructure but also means redressing the societal ills that plague us while beset by the pandemic spread of COVID-19.
As in times past, “we the people” must find the will to come together to rebuild our American house that has been so vandalized over the course of the past four years. Let the work of preservation begin anew, retrofitted upgrades required.
Barbara Allen Kenney
Santa Fe
Get moving
on Plaza
This is the time for the city of Santa Fe, specifically the Arts Commission, to step up and apply to the Mellon Foundation for funds to support the Plaza renovation project and creation of a new monument to replace the obelisk. They should present a timeline and phased proposal that will motivate the city government to get moving on this. There would be no excuses were we to receive funding to move forward. The information appeared in the New York Times Oct. 5. Learn more at nytimes.com/2020/10/05/arts/mellon-foundation-monuments.html.
We have many concerned citizens who would like to begin this process of healing. Like many others, I see this as a creative opportunity for our city to move forward. The one fundamental idea to consider is that the historic monument must be replaced by an aesthetic sculpture — one that rises above the level of history and its irresolvable questions of interpretation and instead embodies a metaphor for the values we embrace for the future of our city, our state and our country. It must be a beautiful artwork that reminds us of mutual respect, diversity, connection and peace. We can do this. We are the City Different.
Eslee Kessler
Santa Fe
Catholics not alone
In response to Jill Norton’s letter (“Catholics should petition for in-person Mass,” Nov. 8) asking Archbishop John C. Wester to resume in-person Mass, I must offer a correction. She states that no other Santa Fe congregations have suspended in-person services.
All three Episcopal churches, First Presbyterian, St. John’s United Methodist, and two Jewish congregations clearly state on their websites that all in-person worship and activities have been suspended. The coronavirus pandemic is raging throughout New Mexico with record cases and deaths reported daily. I applaud the archbishop and all our faith leaders for the decision to do all they can to keep their congregants alive and well.
As many of us have been taught, the church is not a building. And it is certainly not now.
John Jones
Santa Fe
How it’s done
And this, dear world, is how it’s done.
No. 45, you’re fired!
If you or your loved ones have been exposed to a fascist-leaning government, please consult with your local board of elections to find out if registering and voting could be right for you.
Christoph Neander
Santa Fe
Making progress?
I heard there was this country where all men were created equal, could this really be?
And that in this same country thou shall not kill, commit adultery or steal, wow! And that it was one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all, amazing! I hope I get to see this country in my lifetime, it must truly be incredible.
Richard Glaze
Santa Fe
Only the weak
Only weak-minded people have an overpowering need for a strongman ruler.
Ruminate on that one.
Fred Flatt
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.