To maintain his momentum and seal his advantage, former Vice President Joe Biden needs to do three things quickly. First, offer Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., the vice presidential spot, and commit that she would head up efforts to restore key domestic programs in the short run and develop new approaches for the near future. This might give some hope to Bernie’s progressives.
Second, announce his choices for top Cabinet positions: Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as secretary of state, to get us back into key international agreements; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., as attorney general, to restore an independent Justice Department; and Julián Castro, the former housing secretary, as secretary of Homeland Security, to dismantle Donald Trump’s immigrant/refugee policies and develop a comprehensive immigration system.
Third, ask Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City, to use most of the funds he has committed to the campaign for targeted support for Democratic Senate candidates in key states.
Robert Lurcott
Santa Fe
Unwanted advice
I am disappointed in the recent posting of signs around town to give advice I don’t believe anyone needs (“City: ‘Say no to panhandling,’ ” March 4). At its base, this is simply mean-spirited. Agreed — we should all support local charities as best we are able. But all we need to do is look around to see there are people in need on our streets.
We can all decide for ourselves whether or not to give someone a couple of bucks. The money the city spent on the signs was wasted, as was the editorial in support of them (“Dry up the money to slow down panhandlers,” Our View, March 4).
Patrick Railsback
Santa Fe
Severely at risk
The United States government needs to be proactive and release the people being held on the borders in the detention facilities. These people should be reunited with their families. They should not be forced to stay in crowded conditions. When the coronavirus hits these camps, it could wipe out these people and the staff. When the coronavirus gets into these camps, not only will these people die, but it will increase the infection risk for the rest of the population in the United States and Mexico. This should not be a political issue; this is a humanitarian problem, and it affects all of us.
Glenn Green
Tesuque
Too little too late
Sorry President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence — too little, too late. Your bungling of the coronavirus response is nothing short of neglect, possibly criminal neglect. Your actions, or lack thereof, are immoral, displaying a lack of concern for the health and safety of all Americans. As the virus sweeps across the country, your mismanagement, secrecy, and muzzling of health officials and scientists are reminiscent of the actions of autocratic governments unwilling to put the country’s best interests first.
John Quintana
Santa Fe
