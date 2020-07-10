History, if anyone still follows it, might come to the service of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. In 1948, President Harry Truman embarked on a series of whistle-stop tours on a flag-bedecked train that took him to almost all sections of the country. The turnouts in small towns and cities were impressive and could have provided the margin of victory for the underdog president.
Were Biden to do the same this fall, such trips, including some into the heart of rural areas where President Donald Trump’s support could waver, might counter rallies staged by Trump — and would be a great deal safer, since they would occur outdoors.
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
Cut the noise
Starting about 8 p.m. most evenings, the road noise around Cerrillos Road and Osage Avenue is ridiculously loud. There are at least four to five different cars that travel at high rates of speed and create noise well above the allowed decibel level. Why is this still happening, as it has gotten worse over the last few months? This noise pollution happens most evenings in this area and the disruption to the peace is getting old.
I also work a few days a week on Airport Road, and the same behavior and noise pollution is happening there all during the day. A few years ago the owner of Osteria — the Italian restaurant downtown — was hit by a drag racing car and almost killed. Before this happens again, do something.
Kelly Stanhope
Santa Fe
A waste of money
Last Tuesday, I noticed the sudden appearance of a fleet of white-and-blue Homeland Security cruisers around the federal courthouse/post office building downtown, along with at least a dozen officers and a K-9 unit. The cruisers and officers are still there a week later, working in shifts around the clock.
I was told that they are there to protect the obelisk monument to Kit Carson that stands in front of the federal courthouse. It was defaced with graffiti protesting Carson’s brutal campaign against the Navajo Nation, including his oversight of the infamous 1864 Long Walk that resulted in the agonizing death of several hundred Native men, women and children from cold, starvation and disease.
Prior to the officers’ arrival, the obelisk was enclosed in a 12-foot-high protective wooden structure. Why are untold thousands of our precious tax dollars being wasted on this?
Martha Callanan
Santa Fe
Who’s for choice?
Interesting that despite having been previously photographed wearing a mask, Republican congressional candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson refused to wear one on the Plaza on July 3, claiming, “It is not the government’s right to tell me I have to put something on my body. I believe in personal choice and personal responsibility.”
It’s interesting because Johnson is anti-abortion, opposing the classic example of a woman’s right to personal choice and control of her own body.
Lucy R. Lippard
Galisteo
Change the name
My high school in middle-class suburban Chicago changed its mascot name from Indians to Trevians in 1981.
Why has it taken almost 40 years for the Washington Redskins of the National Football League to get with a change so long overdue?
Judith Alger
Santa Fe
Wear a mask
So bold, so brave, so ignorant — the maskless, expressing their misconstrued personal freedom. Nobody can tell them what to do. Do they pay taxes, wear a seat belt, use or require a condom, turn on headlights? Those are just a sample of government-required actions that can result in unintended consequences. Are the maskless even faintly aware that the average cost of viral hospitalization is $30,000? Do us all a favor. Wear a mask in public. Distance. Listen to the science.
And finally, disregard anything uttered by our lying, racist culpable, catastrophic orange “leader.”
Jay Redack
Santa Fe
Thanks, owners
A heartfelt thank you to the conscientious and responsible restaurant owners who see the “writing on the wall” re: COVID-19. Those restaurant owners and restaurant association directors and CEOs who oppose the new, sensible decision to ban indoor dining declared by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, they need to reevaluate their priorities: public and employee safety or personal greed and indifference.
Life doesn’t end at arm’s length to the cash register. Do your part without complaining. You’re not the only ones hurting. We’re all in this thing together.
Robert Garcia
Santa Fe
