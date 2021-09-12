That strange word "gobsmacked" leaped to mind when I contemplated the irony of the headline ("Protest set over LANL vaccine mandate," Sept. 5). The article states "the New Mexico Freedoms Alliance pledged Friday to help Los Alamos National Laboratory workers protest mandatory coronavirus vaccination."
This juxtaposition suggests the nihilism inherent in the nuclear weapons enterprise extends to the daily life of LANL workers — an inability to distinguish between a reasonable public health order to control a terrible, life-threatening pandemic for the benefit of themselves, their families and their co-workers, and daily work that imperils the life of everyone on the planet.
The proposition that a vaccination mandate threatens the “bodily sovereignty … civil liberties, human rights, [and] constitutional rights” of LANL workers, considered in the light of LANL’s mission, is, well … gobsmacking.
Tom Luebben
Indigenous rights attorney
Santa Fe
Time to retire
Isn’t it time for Gerry Peters to retire? He’s done enough damage.
Judy Naumburg
Santa Fe
Headed back
Mexico is on the path to decriminalizing abortion. For Texas women, the furtive weekend trip to Mexico is no longer a relic of the past. In so many ways, we are moving backwards.
Patrick Delaney
Santa Fe
Betraying trust
Since when is the effort to protect a whole population of school children and their families from COVID-19 a violation of constitutional rights? Since when does people's free choice to refuse vaccination for themselves and their children entitle them to put at risk neighbors, classmates and their families? Since when does "freedom" mean the freedom from the consequences of one’s choices? This is selfish and misinformed ideology, and deserves no respect from those responsible for protecting public health, including school administrators.
Misinformation and misdirected outrage are the bread and butter of Fox News, Facebook, and many other social media outlets — they are central to those business models relying on powerful clickbait. Alas that propaganda works so well and that people, whatever their education, are so credulous. We want to believe what we’re told — that’s why lying and misinformation are a betrayal of natural, human trust.
Hans von Briesen
Santa Fe
Weighing in
The comments by Candi DePauw regarding the planned development along Cow Creek in the Pecos area ("Planned development brings water fears on Cow Creek," Sept. 6) were appropriate, valid, and well presented. Indeed, it's all part of the same water system. Thank you to her and Frank "Pancho" Adelo, president of the Upper Pecos Watershed Association, and Kris Barrios, program manager in the state Surface Water Quality Bureau, (where I retired from) for your important comments regarding environmental concerns for Cow Creek.
Ann Young
Santa Fe
Still waiting
We are 60, retired teachers, worked hard teaching and helping students with a dream of retiring and moving to the country outside Santa Fe with mountains to dine on the porch by. We truly understand now; teaching doesn't pay for the current housing market. The current real estate market is stopping us from our dream of building a home or buying a home.
It's great people are able to make money, but it's hard for people to buy. We will be glad when we find something to retire with. Hopeful something we are looking for comes up — land with character with mountain views, or a nice adobe-style home in the country with mountains and character. Love this area!
Lea Taylor
Abilene, Texas
A helping hand
As part of its important mission, the New Mexico Foundation provides fiscal sponsorship to organizations with a charitable purpose that do not have a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit status. The foundation provides administrative services, oversight and financial services in support of their charitable activities.
In 2018, the New Mexico End of Life Options Coalition obtained foundation sponsorship. For three years, the foundation received our donations, paid our bills to support our education and outreach efforts, and received a small grant on our behalf from a national partner. The foundation served us with good spirit, professionalism and expert accounting.
Last month, we transferred our funds to our new bank account in the name of End of Life Options New Mexico, a nonprofit organization that provides information and support for all end-of-life options, including medical aid in dying under our new law. We could not have accomplished this without the wonderful support of the New Mexico Foundation.
Barak Wolff
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.