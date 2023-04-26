The attorney for the Farmington officers who killed an innocent citizen says the officers were justified because they thought they were at the right address and the citizen had a gun. We have to stop focusing on the state of mind of police officers when something goes wrong. The police work for us and serve us.

Everything the police do is a result of how we screen, hire, train, supervise and support the police. When something goes wrong, it’s our fault. If police officers broke the law, they will be treated appropriately. Ultimately, it is up to us to try to make victims whole and reduce the chances that other innocent citizens will be victimized.

Mark Donatelli

