The attorney for the Farmington officers who killed an innocent citizen says the officers were justified because they thought they were at the right address and the citizen had a gun. We have to stop focusing on the state of mind of police officers when something goes wrong. The police work for us and serve us.
Everything the police do is a result of how we screen, hire, train, supervise and support the police. When something goes wrong, it’s our fault. If police officers broke the law, they will be treated appropriately. Ultimately, it is up to us to try to make victims whole and reduce the chances that other innocent citizens will be victimized.
Mark Donatelli
Santa Fe
Disappointing coverage
I was appalled that state Rep. John Block’s vitriol was on the front page (“Lawmaker calls gov. ‘murderer’ over stance on abortion,” April 20). I am disappointed that TheNew Mexican would elevate this disrespectful behavior. Calling the governor a murderer is beyond the pale. The laws passed this session protect people’s body autonomy. The true murderers are every politician who votes against gun control and expanding health care programs.
Janet Williams
Santa Fe
Keep La Farge
I must protest any idea of closing my La Farge Branch Library (“Turning the page at midtown,” April 16). This library is easy to get to and has lots of free parking. The library is close to Santa Fe High School and Milagro Middle School for students to use. It also has a helpful, wonderful staff.
Kenny Goering
Santa Fe
Hardly a bonanza
Yoram Ettinger frames American aid to Israel as a “bonanza” for which we citizens should be grateful (“Aid to Israel is bonanza for the U.S.,” My View, April 23). He makes no mention of the horrendous cost to Palestinians. The true cost to America of this aid is delegitimization of our stated principles and actions on the world stage.
Said Assali
Santa Fe
Living language
It’s about time the language of New Mexico is recognized and honored for the resilience and strength of its speakers (“Spanish dialect unique to N.M. slowly slips away,” April 12). For too long the language has been suppressed and maligned. New Mexican students in my Spanish classes were reluctant to speak. “My Spanish is not good enough,” they had been told in school or by other speakers of the language ignorant of Spanish variations.
Gloria Anzaldua wrote: “Ethnic identity is twin sister to linguistic identity — I am my language.” This is what we talked about in my Spanish as a heritage language classes. Validating the Spanish of their parents and their ancestors began the process of self-discovery. They had the pronunciation and remembered palabras and dichos their abuelitos said to them. The history of the language and its literary richness became a source of orgullo. The Spanish of New Mexico lives.
Maria Cristina Lopez
retired Spanish professor
Santa Fe Community College
Everywhere
Regarding your recent article (“Keeping downtown friendly for tourists,” April 21) about upgrading Santa Fe police patrols on and around the Plaza area: Spoiler alert, the homeless people are everywhere in Santa Fe.
Lori Garcia
Santa Fe
A thank-you
“Greeting and Gratitude for the Natural World”
(After the Haudenosaunee Thanksgiving Address and inspired by Braiding Sweetgrass)
As one, we greet the Natural World:
We are gathered to thank the Creator of Earth,
Who gives the world joy, beauty and rebirth.
We thank our brother Sun, who rises bright,
And grandmother Moon, who follows at night.
We turn our minds to the waters of the Rio Grande,
Where the Fish lay their Eggs across the sand.
We thank the Trees for all their worth,
Breathing life all over the Earth.
We now turn to the Plants that heal and feed,
Growing with zeal — all from a Seed!
We send our greetings to the Animals who roam the land,
To the Bear, Deer, Bobcat — and all that they understand.
We come to thank the amazing Birds who fly;
Our leaders, the Owls, who perch low and high.
Now we thank the People, the ones who help us learn,
As we give and gain knowledge, each in turn.
Blaise, Luna, Dane, Molly, Hyrum, Sahirah, Nolan and Girodana