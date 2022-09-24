Can’t we do better? Though it’s unfortunate, it’s nevertheless a constant that when the city of Santa Fe takes it upon itself to beautify our environs with wonderful landscaping and pocket gardens, those projects immediately go wanting for the required TLC and maintenance necessary to sustain them in all their floral bounty. Now that the public restrooms downtown, necessary for decades, have been completed, the areas that were just planted already are overrun with weeds and trash. Sadly, there are too many similar, smaller landscape projects that have been undertaken that immediately fall into the same pattern of neglect. Further, the trash that accumulates throughout the city makes our city look like urban blight. “The City Not So Different,” in this case. Perhaps different areas in our community can “adopt” an area. Each section could then be awarded prizes based on various criteria, creating some community pride and competitive spirit, all in service of healthier and cleaner communities. Win-win? We can do better.

Scott S. Gordon

Santa Fe

