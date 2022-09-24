Can’t we do better? Though it’s unfortunate, it’s nevertheless a constant that when the city of Santa Fe takes it upon itself to beautify our environs with wonderful landscaping and pocket gardens, those projects immediately go wanting for the required TLC and maintenance necessary to sustain them in all their floral bounty. Now that the public restrooms downtown, necessary for decades, have been completed, the areas that were just planted already are overrun with weeds and trash. Sadly, there are too many similar, smaller landscape projects that have been undertaken that immediately fall into the same pattern of neglect. Further, the trash that accumulates throughout the city makes our city look like urban blight. “The City Not So Different,” in this case. Perhaps different areas in our community can “adopt” an area. Each section could then be awarded prizes based on various criteria, creating some community pride and competitive spirit, all in service of healthier and cleaner communities. Win-win? We can do better.
Scott S. Gordon
Santa Fe
Sorry, no contribution
Stephanie Garcia Richard wants me to contribute money to her campaign for state land commissioner so I can meet “Hanoi” Jane Fonda. I believe Fonda gave comfort to the North Vietnamese, indirectly prolonged the war and led to uncounted American deaths. I am going to contribute to her opponent.
John Greenfield
Santa Fe
Greedy for green
By Wednesday, Magers Field at Fort Marcy park had become a holding area for the annual Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta. Getting ready for the two-hour Grand Tasting event Saturday afternoon takes several days — fences put up everywhere, access from the parking lot completely shut off, lots and lots of tents erected, guards wearing loud vests scattered about to chase down and yell at citizens who want to take a walk around the sidewalk that rings the grass we love so much.
That’s right. Walks around the perimeter of a public park are forbidden for now. Why doesn’t the mayor just hang out a great big sign, saying: “Santa Fe For Sale: Citizens can’t walk here because people willing to pay $200 big ones to taste wine need this space in three days’ time. Just teasing about the public in public park. It’s for sale. A greedy city needs its green.” What do these well-heeled imbibers need with the sidewalk? Not for tables or food stalls or tasting stands. Walking it off? I doubt it. Those interested in swilling back the fruit of the vine are likely not interested in a restorative stroll. I look forward to video footage proving me wrong. I also look forward to having our park back.
Johnnie Prather
Santa Fe
Choice is ours
Mark Ronchetti saying he wants the voters to be able to make a choice about abortion is another example of men wanting to make health care decisions for women. New Mexico’s abortion laws already provide voters with a choice, but that would be only women voters, which is not what is important to Ronchetti. That primary point aside, it is another example of Ronchetti’s ignorance that he wants to put abortion rights on the ballot as a constitutional amendment. Did he not see what happened in pure-red Kansas where, despite the confusing language of the ballot issue, abortion rights were preserved? The decision to have an abortion is never easy. I know this personally. Politicians should not be making it more difficult. Just remember, no one really wants to have an abortion. They need an abortion, for personal reasons that are no one else’s business.
Shari Griswold
Santa Fe
Vladems stepped up
Santa Fe needs more people like Ellen and Robert Vladem. Unfortunately, rather than lauding them for their many contributions to our cultural community and acknowledging their well-deserved recognition as recipients of the 2022 Mayor’s Arts Award for Philanthropy, The Santa Fe New Mexican has published a bitter letter from someone making assumptions about their motives and unfairly criticizing them (“The lost mural,” Letters to the Editor, Sept. 21).
When the New Mexico Museum of Art needed a facility for the collection, display and storage of contemporary art, the Vladems stepped up to provide $4 million of funding to get the project started when no one else was able to do so. The state offered to name the building Vladem Contemporary, and they agreed. In addition to exhibition and storage space, the new museum will include an Education Center, an on-site artist’s studio and programming to attract both Santa Fe residents and tourists. A new version of the Multicultural mural will be permanently displayed in the lobby. This 21st century expansion of the historic museum will benefit our community in numerous ways for decades to come. The Vladems should be commended for what they have done — not criticized because their name will be on the building.