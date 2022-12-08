The barely concealed rage of Forest Service-funded researchers at an independent scientist questioning their authority is not surprising (“Southwestern forests need active management,” Dec. 4). What is surprising is how they are unwilling to examine evidence that questions their assumptions about wildfire. The impacts of last summer’s tragic fires give good reason to listen to these open-minded scientists who prioritize public safety and less intrusive forest management. Doubling down on what doesn’t work is not good fire policy or good science.

Sam Hitt

president

