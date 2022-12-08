The barely concealed rage of Forest Service-funded researchers at an independent scientist questioning their authority is not surprising (“Southwestern forests need active management,” Dec. 4). What is surprising is how they are unwilling to examine evidence that questions their assumptions about wildfire. The impacts of last summer’s tragic fires give good reason to listen to these open-minded scientists who prioritize public safety and less intrusive forest management. Doubling down on what doesn’t work is not good fire policy or good science.
Sam Hitt
president
Santa Fe Forest Coalition
Santa Fe
Expand vocabulary
Radio broadcasters and newspaper writers: The use of improprieties like “controversial” and “impact” (and their derivatives) has become a metastatic malignancy. Banalities such as these not only impoverish vocabulary, but also carry the vice of inhibiting thinking and the use of better words that now lie in idle hibernation awaiting resurrection through those few who care for language. Below I suggest some alternatives — verbs, adjectives, nouns — to these two much eroded and abused words; they may also help clarify meaning and thought.
For “controversial” try: problematic, unclear, notorious, dubious, tainted, soiled, dark, troublesome, disturbing, questionable, disquieting, sensitive, disingenuous, offensive. For “impact,” these words would serve better, I believe: result, effect, consequence, manifestation, affects, influences, important, importance, damage, devastation, destruction, result, injury, injurious, pernicious, determines, momentous, change, consequential, cost, involvement, informs, indoctrinates, inhibits, taxes, imperils, fraught with, collapse, demolition.
Dr. Jorge H. Aigla
Santa Fe
We need helpers
We’re desperate to hear a calming, civil voice. A voice that speaks simple, peaceful solutions to our problems here on Earth. What we need is you, Mr. Rogers, to calm things down, straighten certain people out in that nice, soft way you have. Only you can do that — bring people together, show them how to deal with their anger, make them pause and think. So, come on back. Rise up from wherever you are like another great thinker did about 2,000 years ago. Do your thing as only you can. I know we Democrats will listen and maybe a certain Russian will, too. It’s the voice we’ve been waiting for.