With only a few days left in President Donald Trump’s term, it is reasonable to advocate, “Let’s move on and let the country heal.” Fair statement — in ordinary “bad” times. But when is presidential behavior so iniquitous that the foregoing is not applicable? That the country cannot heal if decent, civilized citizens don’t stand up? If they don’t demand responsibility?
I say this is the time: to prosecute a would-be usurper in the only constitutional way that is impervious to self-pardon. If he is impeached and convicted, he is forever barred from running for president again. That alone is worth the effort. I say this is America’s time to confront our own homegrown usurper, this instigator of an attempted coup d’etat. It is time to cut off the head of this snake. Let’s put the feet of our congressional representatives to the fire. Make ’em vote. The irrefutable evidence supports impeachment, as the House just did, and now, conviction in the Senate. Justice demands it.
Sarah Carmack Spencer
Santa Fe
Right’s right
The extreme right has nailed it: Antifa was behind the treasonous attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. On another score, in regard to the objections to the certification of the fraudulent votes in the rigged election of President-elect Joe Biden, who would have thought those commies could have come up with such a clever scheme? Dress up in fatigues, wear MAGA hats, wave Confederate flags and carry Trump signs. Antifa would have pulled it off but for “intelligence” of the “Trumpolice.” Thanks, also, to the analytical acumen, insightful intelligence, daring audacity and resolute bravery of Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley and Rep. Jim Jordan.
Kimball “Kim” Udall
Santa Fe
Great job
Kudos to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center vaccine clinic. They were extremely well organized, professional and also so supportive. A great job and well done. This very senior senior citizen is grateful.
Nancy Hayes
Santa Fe
Stop the spending
President-elect Joe Biden’s “America Rescue Plan” should be renamed the Bankrupt America Plan. Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan would add to unsustainable debt for the United States. Adding $1,400 to the $600 checks already approved in the December relief package is spending money on the national credit card. If this relief package is so important, taxes should be raised now to pay for it. All workers from minimum wage to multimillionaires can afford to pay an additional 1 percent of their income to cover costs. If Congress lacks the moral fortitude to pay for this government largess, why not provide every citizen with $1 million?
Richard Gonzales
Santa Fe
Not a good move
All of a sudden, we see the reappearance of the defeated Republican Senate candidate, weatherman Mark “Wrongchetti” Ronchetti on KRQE-TV. The two young weathermen who had replaced him were both doing a good job, but because the arrogant one apparently wanted his old job back, they were thrown under the bus. Not a good move by KRQE.
Clel Schenck
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.