Regarding parents on the offensive (“From masks to book banning, conservatives take on educators,” Dec. 20) — I can’t speak to the titles that many parents and religious groups find offensive, but I can certainly understand the concern. I would, however, like to say a few positive words about a book that by today’s stated parental concerns would be at the top of the list for immediate removal from school libraries and probably homes. It is a book filled with rape, murder, prostitution, adultery, human sacrifice and child slaughter, not to mention incest and slavery.
That said, I still feel the book has major merit, particularly the latter part, the part that doesn’t seem to be read much anymore, which is truly a shame. People will find stories of a man who taught kindness and compassion that have helped many to a quiet, thoughtful and responsible strength. Maybe if more people focused on that part of the book — well, let’s not ask for the moon. Just saying, there’s good stuff in there, great stuff. I know it’s a bit lost right now, but maybe we could get back to the heart and soul of the book. I know it deserves to go, but think carefully — I think it could have a positive influence. That would be nice for a change.
Dallett Norris
Santa Fe
Step up school security
In a word, this year has been tragic for Albuquerque. The streets of our city have been riddled with crime, violence and killings. We are at a record high for homicides, and sadly, the violence has crept into our schools. On Aug. 13, only seven days into the new school year, Bennie Hargrove was killed at Washington Middle School. The worst part of this situation? It was preventable. This incident has shown that at the district level, Albuquerque Public Schools needs to implement more security measures and hold staff accountable for ignoring threats to student safety.
At the state level, it is imperative the Public Education Department — along with APS — increase training for staff on how to handle these situations and that the state Legislature passes the Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act in the upcoming session. Bennie Hargrove deserves to be honored for the hero he was. He did the right thing and stood up for those around him, and by addressing these key problems, we can honor his legacy while preventing any further deaths. This should never happen again, and the fact that it did is inexcusable. APS and the state need to address these glaring problems for the safety of all students.
Josiah Ward
Albuquerque
Offer better care
I read with interest the recent article on expected expanded accessibility of medical records for those in the prison system (“Nonprofit wins settlement on New Mexico prison inmates’ health records,” Dec. 26). Transparency is a vital first step toward accountability, which can be leveraged to align prisoners’ care with the accepted standard of care — particularly as it relates to the care of people with substance-use disorders.
Few prisons in New Mexico are following national guidelines on treating substance-use disorders, despite calls for this by health care professionals, including the American College of Physicians and the American Medical Association. National guidelines include offering first-line treatments of buprenorphine or methadone to patients with opioid-use disorder, naltrexone or acamprosate for patients with alcohol-use disorder, bupropion and naltrexone for methamphetamine-use disorder, and the naltrexone shot (Vivitrol) for those with opioid-use disorder who do not want buprenorphine or methadone. Prisoners should also receive connections for continued access to care upon release from prison. Unfortunately, New Mexico is not doing this right now — which is akin to not providing chemotherapy to people with cancer or insulin to people with diabetes.
I urge the Corrections Department to do the right thing by requiring evidence-based substance-use-disorder treatment in prisons. But if the state’s leadership chooses not to, then for families and advocates to use public records to ensure the medical care provided in prison reflects national guidelines.
Dr. Eileen Barrett, M.P.H.
Albuquerque
