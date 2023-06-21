Just like, “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere,” on any given day there will have been plenty of shootings the prior weekend (“Mass shootings over weekend leave dead, injured across U.S.,” June 20). Emmett Till’s open casket allowed us to bear witness to the horrors to which white supremacy and racism can lead, and that visual had a profound effect on the movement for equality.

We are all at risk of being affected by a shooting in Santa Fe, N.M., or Santa Fe, Texas — in our malls, our houses of worship or our streets. So, should I be a victim of an assault weapon that does such devastating damage, The New Mexican is invited to show my forensic photos. Maybe it would make some difference. If another gun is used, use the organ donor card in my wallet.

Leslie Lakind