Just like, “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere,” on any given day there will have been plenty of shootings the prior weekend (“Mass shootings over weekend leave dead, injured across U.S.,” June 20). Emmett Till’s open casket allowed us to bear witness to the horrors to which white supremacy and racism can lead, and that visual had a profound effect on the movement for equality.
We are all at risk of being affected by a shooting in Santa Fe, N.M., or Santa Fe, Texas — in our malls, our houses of worship or our streets. So, should I be a victim of an assault weapon that does such devastating damage, The New Mexican is invited to show my forensic photos. Maybe it would make some difference. If another gun is used, use the organ donor card in my wallet.
Leslie Lakind
Santa Fe
See the show
I’m encouraging people to go see the play Kinky Boots by Tri-M Productions at the Santa Fe High School Performing Arts Center. It will bring a smile to your face and warm your heart. The music is delightful and the play has a message for us all.
Kudos to artistic director Marilyn Barnes, choreographer Elizebeth Barnes and music director Kathlene Ritch and all the talented actors and actresses for a job well done.
Betty Onstad
Santa Fe
Driving dangers
Just a few things I’d like to address. Recently, I was driving around running errands. I was probably on the road for about an hour. Drivers ran red lights at least five times at different intersections. Even more concerning is when two drivers race through the same intersection. This is an everyday occurrence on the streets of Santa Fe. Drivers, please slow down. Here’s a thought: Give yourselves more time to get to your destination.
Also, thank you to the artist who is painting the wall mural about pollinators on Rodeo Road. It is a wonderful message to encourage growing flowers to increase the number of pollinators.
One more thing: I give the comic strip F Minus an F-minus. It is so bad.
Tina Tafoya
Santa Fe
Lack of understanding
Wow! I am dismayed by the article (“Building Community at Rancho Viejo,” June 4) in the Home: Santa Fe Real Estate Guide. I believe the quote by a California transplant that, “There’s nobody here who’s got an auto shop set up in the driveway” reflects the ignorance of transplants of the economic situation faced by many native Santa Feans who have been priced out of their properties and businesses.
Santa Fe is less and less the close community it was when I was growing up in the 1960s and 1970s, when it was truly an attractive and affordable place to live.
In the past, outsiders were welcomed to Santa Fe because they appreciated the culture, history and people. Today, too many of those coming to live in Santa Fe are transforming it into a place where only the wealthy can afford to live.
Susan Gandert
Albuquerque
An unethical court
I believe we must impeach most of the Supreme Court members for ethical lapses, lying under oath, misrepresenting their views, breaking numerous legal reporting requirements, using their wives as proxy bribe collectors and failing to recuse themselves in cases where they have a conflict of interest.
These judges hold themselves out to be our supreme arbitrators. That means they must be beyond and above reproach. Clearly, they are not. The Supreme Court is deeply rotten and is simply a tool of the rich and corporate America. Investigation and impeachment is the only answer.
If we are to be a nation of laws, we must be able to look to all Supreme Court justices — on the right and the left — to rigidly hold themselves impartial, impeccable and ethical arbitrators of our legal and judicial system.