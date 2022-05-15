Proclaiming anti-abortion laws defend the “right to life’’ is misleading. Criminalizing abortion compels “right to birth,” not “right to life.” While some activists’ interest in “life” terminates at the end of the birth canal, a citizen truly concerned about right to life would also agitate for guaranteed health care and other legislation requiring society to prioritize life. A citizen more concerned about the right to birth might be against laws allowing abortion but would require that fathers, or taxpayers, fully support women throughout gestation, including all needed income and care. Citizens who claim moral high ground in their fervor for the unborn yet deny any social responsibility for birth, or life, are unserious slackers whose hypocritical rants don’t deserve attention — until they put their money behind their words.
Doreen Bailey
Santa Fe
Leaders to remember
“A land in which women would be forced into back-alley abortions … and the doors of the federal courts would be shut on the fingers of millions of citizens for whom the judiciary is — and often the only — protector for the individual rights that are the heart of our democracy.”
These words were not uttered after the leak of the Justice Samuel Alito draft overturning Roe v. Wade. Rather, they date to 1987 when then-Sen. Ted Kennedy vehemently opposed the nomination of Robert Bork to the Supreme Court. Given the unprecedented sweep of the draft opinion, America also faces future efforts by a fringe minority to overturn same-sex marriage, purchase of contraceptives and other presumed rights that Americans have long embraced.
As I write this, some red states are drafting legislation that would make those performing or assisting in abortions guilty of murder, with no exceptions for incest or rape. Roe v. Wade has been in our landscape for 49 years. The majority of Americans support the decision. It is all too clear now that the assurances given by former President Donald Trump’s nominees to the court that they would uphold precedent were misleading, if not actual lies. I wish we again had senators like Kennedy and at least some Republicans who would put the will of the majority and the prevailing construction of the Constitution above their partisanship and pursuit of power.
Paul Lazarus
Santa Fe
Just wondering
In light of the direction in which the Supreme Court seems to be headed, I was just wondering: Will a man who, um, “flies solo” be charged with multiple counts of premeditated murder? A sperm cell is, after all, one half of a pre-born baby.
Stephen Dubinsky
Santa Fe
Slow to deliver
In early January, my wife qualified for a handicapped parking placard due to an injury. She has now received her fourth letter in five months from the Motor Vehicle Division informing her they are continuing to experience a “supply-side delay” to provide the actual placard while working with their vendors to resolve the issue.
Stuart Barger
Española
Coming together
To Marianne Sundquist: After reading another dispiriting, bovine letter to the editor, what a pleasure to be uplifted by your great article (“Las Vegas’ Bar Castañeda steps up amid wildfires,” May 11) on the wonderful outpouring of support for firefighters and the unfortunates who have lost their homes in this sad season of fire. I always enjoy your writings, and your tribute to the Castañeda owners and volunteers says so much about the power of outreach to join and unite people of all persuasions to help their fellow man (and woman, of course) in times of trouble.
In a similar vein, the shelter established at the rodeo grounds for Las Vegas, N.M., dog refugees has benefited from generous donations and volunteers. I was there recently, and an elderly woman by her weather-beaten old truck saw me carrying a collapsed large cage. She ran up to ask if that was a donation as she needed just such a cage for her big dog. I loaded it onto her truck. Her gratitude made my day!
Michael Pschorr
Santa Fe