A glue trap (or “sticky board”) is a layer of cardboard or plastic, covered with a strong, nondrying adhesive. This is an extremely cruel method of entrapping rodents and other animals. That’s because the animals are incapable of freeing themselves, dying slowly and painfully from starvation, dehydration, suffocation and blood loss. Fur and feathers are ripped off.

West Hollywood is the first American city to ban rodent glue traps, a first-of-its-kind anti-cruelty measure. Glue traps also are banned in England, Ireland, Iceland, New Zealand, Australia, as well as Washington, D.C. and by the New York City Police Department. Many companies have terminated sales, including CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid and Target.

It is in the very heart of justice to ban the use of glue traps in Santa Fe County. Humane alternatives are ethical and available. Santa Fe can achieve standing as a cruelty free city, helping to set an admirable example. Please ban glue traps.

