A glue trap (or “sticky board”) is a layer of cardboard or plastic, covered with a strong, nondrying adhesive. This is an extremely cruel method of entrapping rodents and other animals. That’s because the animals are incapable of freeing themselves, dying slowly and painfully from starvation, dehydration, suffocation and blood loss. Fur and feathers are ripped off.
West Hollywood is the first American city to ban rodent glue traps, a first-of-its-kind anti-cruelty measure. Glue traps also are banned in England, Ireland, Iceland, New Zealand, Australia, as well as Washington, D.C. and by the New York City Police Department. Many companies have terminated sales, including CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid and Target.
It is in the very heart of justice to ban the use of glue traps in Santa Fe County. Humane alternatives are ethical and available. Santa Fe can achieve standing as a cruelty free city, helping to set an admirable example. Please ban glue traps.
Natalie Owings
director, Heart and Soul Animal Sanctuary
Santa Fe
A bad decision
As a patient who has received excellent care at La Familia Medical Center for the past five years, I am saddened to learn my primary care provider is leaving due to the current state of affairs. I do not understand why the board would hire a CEO who apparently ignores the concerns of providers and staff who have faithfully served La Familia for decades.
I have private insurance but I go to La Familia to support their mission — a mission that apparently the board isn’t concerned with any longer. It seems board members would rather dig in their heels instead of admitting the CEO decision was wrong. I’m particularly concerned about the quality of care for patients who don’t have insurance. What will happen to them?
Susi Rosenthal
Santa Fe
Growing housing stock
What if the surtax on high-value home transfers created a fund that built affordable, hybrid single-family residences where the purchaser owned the property, and the city provided routine maintenance and the deed specified that the property could only be resold for its original cost plus the average rate of inflation for the period in which the seller owned it?
This would maintain a stock of low-cost housing, and give first-time low-income owners a starter home with the intent of them eventually having the income and ownership record to buy an unrestricted home.
Brian Weiss
Santa Fe
Yes to transfer tax
I support the tax to provide permanent funding for affordable housing. I view this initiative from a biblical perspective. In Scripture, the essential quality of a healthy community is neighborliness. The measure of neighborliness is how a community treats its least-resourced members. The most frequent instruction in the Torah is “Do not oppress the orphan, the widow and the stranger/immigrant.” Take care of the people in the community with the least resources.
Many members of our community lack the resources to obtain affordable housing. In addition to the unhoused, too many people who serve our community need to drive distances to get here. Our schoolteachers, police, firefighters, hospitality workers, restaurant servers and more cannot afford to live in the community they serve so well. We need to be good neighbors to these people and act to increase the supply of affordable housing. This initiative will do just that.
Rabbi Nahum Ward-Lev
Santa Fe
Lacking common sense
I read with interest the commentary by Gary Abernathy (“I thought the GOP would quit Trump,” July 19) where he tries to justify the mindset and behavior of loyal Trump supporters. If common sense were lard, most loyal Trump supporters wouldn’t be able to grease a pan.
Richard C. Rindone
Santa Fe
Caught
Trump was right, it was a witch hunt. And now they have caught the witch.